Titaner is no stranger to crafting tiny but mighty indoor and outdoor essentials from razors to pocket knives that both look and feel sharp. Now, the team is kickstarting the year right with a new tool geared toward the outdoor enthusiast – the Titanium Safety Portable Multi-Knife.

Designed to function like a utility knife but without the added safety hazards of cuts and nicks thanks to a revolutionary and reliable safety mechanism. This tool does away with the semi-lock design and exposed insert release button that can easily deploy the blade under force.

Instead, the Titanium Safety Portable Multi-Knife uses a spring-loaded pin that engages two notches along the top of the insert. This pin securely locks the stainless steel blade insert in place, preventing it from sliding out. This pin works with a ceramic bead that you press to slide the blade out through until the pin pops back up into the next space in front of the insert. This locking mechanism ensures the blade stays in place until the next bead press.

Aside from safety, this tool also boasts an ergonomic design optimized to sit naturally in the hand to reduce stress during use. It features a non-slip textured handle for a secure grip and rounded edges to prevent fatigue. Meanwhile, the hollow design makes the tool lightweight and also offers added grip comfort.

Titaner’s Titanium Safety Portable Multi-Knife is crafted from Gr5 titanium for rust and corrosion resistance, making it able to withstand the elements. Outside the knife, it offers other handy tools including a bottle opener, a nail puller, a pry bar, a flathead screwdriver, and a boxcutter. Four slots along either side of the tool offer space for tritium vials to make it visible in low-light conditions.

Images courtesy of Titaner