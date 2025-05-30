How small is too small in pocket knives? Do performance and size go hand in hand when it comes to micro knives? These questions come to mind when looking at Microcarry’s Bober Micro Knife. At its compact size, it will sit comfortably on a keychain but is it comfortable to use?

London-based Microcarry is no stranger to making quirky EDC items as it has done so for a decade. In those years, the team consistently produces items that offer both function and form. This small knife is no different as it befits the adage: good things come in small packages.

The Bober is merely 5cm or 1.97″ long and weighs just 1.33-oz. It’s legit a utility tool disguised as a pendant. It hides a razor-sharp 440C stainless steel blade inside a sleek and durable CNC-machined brass body, making it perfect for covert tasks. The blade deploys via a smooth wheel-driven mechanism with ridges for better control.

Bober’s blade makes it one of the toughest micro blades on the market, boasting a hardness rating of 59-60HRC, ensuring excellent edge retention, corrosion resistance, and long-lasting durability and sharpness through heavy use.

Moreover, its unique raindrop design adds style and the doughnut hole in the middle makes this knife fidget-friendly, perfect for spinning around one’s finger. The central hole also allows for precise finger control to make cutting or slicing tasks faster and more intuitive.

Conveniently, Bober’s blade is removable for easy sharpening. It also features dual locking positions to prevent accidental opening. It stays concealed within the body when not in use and stays firmly in place during use.

