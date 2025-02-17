Ever since Valve’s Steam Deck turned portable gaming PCs mainstream, third-party accessory manufacturers quickly caught up to the craze. These entertainment platforms come in all shapes and sizes, but the handheld type is the prevailing form factor. For outstanding versatility, make sure to check out Mechanism — especially its Everything Bagel package.

Originally doing business as Deckmate, the company eventually expanded its operations to support systems other than the Steam Deck. Now, it supplies a wide variety of products including mounts, bags, cable organization solutions, grips, and other essentials. You can even customize a bundle with only the items needed.

Among the SKUs in the Mechanism catalog, the Everything Bagel offers the best bang for your buck. It’s available for the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, ROG Ally X, Switch, and PlayStation Portal. In the box are the Deckmate Grip, Universal Grip, Phone Mount, Kickstand, Adhesive Mount, Ball Socket, Wall Moun Outie, Wall Mount Innie, and VESA.

With such a comprehensive lineup at your disposal, the possibilities are endless. The Deckmate Grip is the core attachment that also features two microSD storage slots. Its design does not cover any vents or intakes so as not to affect thermal performance. Moreover, it also allows users to hook up a power bank ergonomically for extended gaming sessions.

Never hesitate to experiment with the accessories in the Everything Bagel kit. Say goodbye to facial injuries from accidental drops of your handheld gaming system with the Ball Socket mount. Attach it to a clip-on swing arm, pair a Bluetooth controller, and play while lying down. As Mechanism states: “This is the bundle to get if you want everything. You’re going all in.”

