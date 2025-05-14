Free your pockets from excess bulk and weight from everyday carry essentials with Dango’s Carabiner & Shackle. It organizes keys and keeps other items like a wallet or multi-tool within easy reach when you are mobile.

This versatile, 2-part device works in unison or independently depending on the need or task at hand. When attached together, it serves as a home-base for your EDC items. It can hold keys, knives, a wallet, flashlight, or other portable tools less the mess.

The Dango Carabiner & Shackle are both robust and tough to withstand daily use, with both CNC-machined to optimize their strength and durability. The carabiner is made with lightweight yet strong 6061 aerospace aluminum, while the shackle from stainless steel.

The Dango Carabiner prevents you from having to fumble for your keys in your pocket or bag. It makes them easily accessible especially when you’re in a rush. The carabiner has spring steel clips and offers ample holes to attach additional items. It has two chambers for attachments: first for anchoring and the second inner chamber to segregate items as needed.

Meanwhile, the Dango Shackle keeps keys inline for easy reach. It can hold a max of eight keys depending on thickness and offers an optional key ring attachment via the tip of the key rod for added security. Made in the USA, the Dango Carabiner & Shackle is portable and compact enough with an overall dimension of 85mm x 37mm x 13mm. It also boasts a sleek and minimalist aesthetic befitting today’s modern EDC enthusiasts and is available in three colorways including Satin Silver, Gold, and Jet Black.

Images courtesy of Dango Products