The WUBEN X4 tactical flashlight is anything but boring, in terms of design and function. It boasts a sleek rectangular form packed with user-friendly features for effortless one-handed operation.

This long-awaited addition to the X-series from WUBEN is a reliable outdoor partner. It blasts an impressive 1500 lumens at an ultra-portable size that easily slips into your pocket. It’s smaller than most 18650-powered flashlights at 3.77″ long and 1.47″ wide, and has just the right amount of heft at 3.16oz for a comfortable and secure grip.

The WUBEN X4 is perfect for both indoor and outdoor use. Its IP68-rating makes it ideal for use in challenging weather conditions. It is dust-proof and can survive water submersions up to one meter for 30 minutes. Likewise, its rectangular frame makes one-handed operation a breeze. It stands upright and also magnetically attaches to metal surfaces and seamlessly clips onto your gear.

Conveniently, this flashlight runs on a high-capacity USB-C rechargeable 3400mAh 18650 battery with a max runtime of 720 hours. The battery is removable so you can always have a charged extra on stand by. In terms of illumination, it uses a combination of side-mounted controls and stepless rotary dial to effortlessly switch between the three light modes.

The primary torch outputs 1500 lumens max, there’s also a versatile 100 lumen side light, and a 10 lumen seven-color RGB which is helpful during emergencies and for ambient light. Moreover, the WUBEN X4 delivers both flood and spot beams simultaneously with a beam distance of 205 meters. It also has an activation tail switch and a one-clock lockout to prevent accidental activation when not in use.

Images courtesy of WUBEN