Except for the brave folks working the front lines in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, most of us are staying indoors. Unless you’re working from home like us, finding ways to stave off boredom is essential to weather out the storm. We can recommend DIY projects to keep you busy or perhaps its time to remodel or spruce up your man cave. For those planning to do the latter, may we recommend the Slab Console. Don’t let the minimalistic looks fool you because this might be the missing piece to your entertainment setup.

Starting with the dimensions, it measures 24 inches high, 21 inches deep, and 80 inches wide. Unless you are mounting your flat screen on the wall, this could hold even the biggest displays available right now. With the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on its way later this year, it might be a good idea to upgrade to a new one as well. Just note that the space under the upper shelf is 9 inches high, 74 inches wide and 21 inches deep.

The Slab Console does a great job of concealing what it’s really made to do. What we have here is a premium audio system with more than enough firepower for movies and gaming. It houses three Focal 2-way coaxial 6.5-inch Kevlar speakers and a Reference 12-inch subwoofer speaker. Furthermore, a 540W subwoofer amplifier is on board for a complete acoustic experience.

The craftsmanship that goes into this is outstanding. We’re talking about the CNC precision-milled multi-layer MDF and furniture-grade plywood core. Meanwhile, the aluminum frame provides support to keep the structure stable even with the output set on high. The Slab Console is a luxurious addition that would become the centerpiece of any home.

Images courtesy of Slab