Do you need a new yacht or perhaps a tender for your larger vessel? If so, Ikonic Yachts just acquired a Wally Wallypower58 to bolster its fleet. The establishment provides exceptional services for clients who need professional assistanct to charter, buy, sell, build, or manage luxury watercraft. For now, it’s offering this 2023 model year stunner for $2.8M.

At that price, you can already purchase an upscale home, an exotic supercar, and maybe a modest day boat. However, this sleek 57-footer is all about exhilarating seafaring, relaxing cruises, and intimate socializing at the end of the day. Technically, everything is up to the new owner of this magnificent motor yacht.

The 2023 Wally Wallypower58 flaunts a fiberglass monohull powered by a trio of upgraded Volvo IPS800 engines. Its propulsion system can crank out approximately 1,800 horsepower for a maximum speed of 38 knots. Ikonic Yachts likes to point out that at cruising speeds of 32 knots, it can travel up to 368.25 nautical miles.

“Exhilarating performance and pitch-perfect handling is fused with Wally’s taught aesthetic to offer guests a truly sublime experience on the water,” according to the marketing materials. An expansive carbon fiber and glass dome protects you from the elements, while generous deck spaces are ready for customization.

It can accommodate up to two guests across two staterooms. “Wally has put the volume to great use below, with a true double bed in the bow and a large shower room,” reads the description. Meanwhile, the cockpit features a geometric dining table, sofa, cabinets, and more. The Wallypower58 also comes with aft deck sunpads. Fold-down wings expand the area, while a swim platform lets you take a dip.

