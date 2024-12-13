Virtual reality gaming is the most immersive experience players can have. All it takes is a headset, controllers, sensors, and a powerful processor to make the magic happen. As companies regularly innovate their VR technology and products, Virtuix intends to enhance the realism even further. Hardcore VR enthusiasts will be delighted by the Omni One Core.

If this seems familiar, it’s like you’ve read about our article on the Omni One. The new SKU differs from its predecessor because there are no customized VR headset and controllers in the package. As long as the user’s existing VR headset can connect to a PC and supports SteamVR, it’s good to go!

Popular models from HTC, Pico, Valve, and Meta should work fine. The Omni Core One bundle includes the Omni One treadmill, 2x Overshoes, 2x foot trackers, a Bluetooth dongle, and a cleaning kit. The latter already tells us that we’re in for a workout on this bad boy.

Normally, most VR applications can detect your position within a virtual boundary. It means you can walk around, which is why the play area needs to be free of hazards like furniture and other objects. Meanwhile, the VR treadmill provides an exceptional range of movement in complete safety.

Players strap themselves into a harness connected to a study yet articulating aluminum arm. Once ready, you can run, jump, crouch, walk backward, and strafe sideways as needed. Virtuix is currently shipping the Omni One Core to buyers located “in the continental U.S.” The Omni One treadmill measures 48″x 60″ x 48″ (WxDxH) and weighs about 150 lbs.

Images courtesy of Virtuix