When automotive aficionados demand bespoke builds, there are shops that would gladly offer their services. However, only a can meet the lofty expectations of some discerning clients. MANSORY — a luxury modification group operating out of Brand, Germany — is qualified for such jobs. The Art Piece AL3C – MONO907Y should be enough to convince skeptics.

While high-end aftermarket customizations typically involve weight reduction, engine tuning, and bits of cosmetic tweaks, MANSORY often does so at an artisanal caliber. The team practically delivers a machine that owners will want to show off at every opportunity.

This latest limited-edition drop starts off with a Mercedes-Benz G-Class (W465). Perhaps the signature boxy and muscular silhouette gives it away. Any semblance to the original donor SUV is moot upon closer inspection of the Art Piece AL3C – MONO907Y. What we have here now is a SWB four-door convertible.

As MANSORY points out, the task “requires extensive body modifications because converting a sedan into a convertible requires significantly more effort and technical expertise than converting a coupé into a convertible.” You’ll also notice the generous use of forged carbon fiber parts throughout the build.

Adorning both the exterior and interior are the hand-painted artworks of prominent American street artist Alec “Alec Monopoly” Andon. The cabin of the unit in question here flaunts vibrant teal upholstery. MANSORY will gladly personalize each of the 10 examples according to the buyer’s wishes.

Equally important is the 4.0-liter V8 engine, which undergoes upgrades to its turbochargers, exhaust system, and ECU, among others. We’re now looking at an output of 820 horsepower and 848 lb-ft of torque. The Art Piece AL3C – MONO907Y can quickly zip from zero to 62 mph in 3.9 seconds, while its top speed is now at 155 mph.

Images courtesy of MANSORY