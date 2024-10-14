To this day, Gordon Murray’s legendary F1 supercar continues to define McLaren’s outstanding success in the high-performance automotive segment. Many believe it will remain an icon for years to come, yet it would be a shame to neglect the company’s other machines and innovations. Starting with the P1, its latest flagship — the W1 — is also packing green technology.

Classic motoring enthusiasts can whine all they want, but this is a trend many high-end manufacturers are on board with. Since most are yet to commit to full electrification, a hybrid powertrain is the feasible alternative for now. Anyway, McLaren has a reputation to uphold.

Supplying the W1 with a whopping 1,258 horsepower and 988 lb-ft of torque is 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. Apart from the internal combustion process of its traditional mill, the electric motor system contributes significantly to its output. According to reports, if not for the eco-friendly setup, it can only crank out approximately 916 horsepower.

McLaren says the plug-in hybrid supercar can zip from zero to 60 mph in 2.7 seconds and hit a top speed of 217 mph. Keeping the W1 firmly on the ground while it zooms around at a breakneck pace is a combination of dynamic and static aero components.

The vehicle borrows some of these elements from the MCL38 Formula 1 racecar. Stopping this sleek supercar is a combination of a six-pot forged monoblock brake calipers on the front two wheels. Meanwhile. the rear wheels are outfitted with quad-pistons instead.

These clamp down hard on 390 mm carbon ceramic discs for good measure. As for the interiors and other custom aesthetic elements, clients can personalize their W1 via the McLaren Special Operations service. Just expect to shell out extra on top of the original asking price.

Images courtesy of McLaren