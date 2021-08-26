When you count yourself as one of the fortunate few who now own one of the 75 planned restorations dubbed the Singer Vehicle Design Dynamics and Lightweighting Study (DLS), Singer Reimagined has something cool in mind To match your classy Porsche 911, the brand’s watchmaking arm presents the Track1 DLS Edition.

Talk about exclusivity here, as not just anyone can grab this snazzy timepiece. As for the pricing, Singer Reimagined Is keeping that under wraps. Anyway, only the owners of the highly limited resto-mod can purchase the chronograph in the first place. So, let’s hope they spill the beans when the time comes.

For now, let’s get the know the Track1 DLS Edition and check out what it brings to the table. Starting with the forged carbon pilot-style case, it measures 43 mm x 15 mm including the sapphire crystal. As you can see, there are cutouts close to the lugs to shave off some weight.

The dark composite material then gets some contrast from polished grade 5 titanium hardware. You’ll find it on the bezel, case back, crown and pushers. The gray dial shows vertical brush patterns and hands in black/orange. Initially, we were puzzled as to how its chronograph functions work.

If you look closely, Singer Reimagined uses the outer rings to tell the hour and minutes. As for the central three hands, these are for the chronograph. The Track1 DLS Edition runs on a Singer 6361 AgenGraphe self-winding movement with a 60-hour power reserve.

The images show the default style which uses a textile strap in dark green. The screw-down rivets are grade 5 titanium and it uses a folding clasp closure. The privileged folks qualified to buy the Track1 DLS Edition can personalize it to match their car’s colorway.

Images courtesy of Singer Reimagined