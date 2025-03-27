When we hear the words “high-performance vehicle,” the usual idea that pops into our heads is a mid-engine supercar or hypercar. However, the automotive industry is full of surprises. The expertise of engineers and designers assures us there are other ways to deliver exhilarating driving experiences. Aston Martin’s new Vanquish Volante is an excellent case in point.

Usually, manufacturers strive to maintain parity between hardtops and droptops. It seems the British luxury marque does not wish to abide by the same mindset. Instead, reports tell us the cabriolet trim package is superior to the coupe in more than one way. As ridiculous as it sounds, the spec sheet proves otherwise.

The press release describes the Vanquish Volante as “quite simply the fastest, most powerful open top series production Aston Martin to date.” Likewise, the company highlights the fact that its 5.2-liter twin-turbo V12 sits under the hood, directly in front of the sleek roadster. Along with an eight-speed ZF gearbox, its powertrain outputs a staggering 824 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque.

With such a potent mill and a capable transmission system, this machine can hit a top speed of 214 mph and zip from zero to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds. Meanwhile, sources were keen to point out just how remarkable this is given the Vanquish Volante weighs 209 lbs. more than the standard configuration.

Aston Martin says the K-fold roof remains operational even at speeds of 31 mph. Finicky weather won’t pose a problem since it deploys in just 14 seconds and closes in 16 seconds. Owners can choose to do this via a dedicated metal switch on the Vanquish Volante’s center console or remotely through the key fob.

Images courtesy of Aston Martin