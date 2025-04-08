Hublot is marking 2025 as the 20th birthday of its Big Bang series. As with any relevant milestone, the watchmaker commemorates it with the Big Bang 20th Anniversary collection. Honestly speaking, the five references in this capsule are not for everyone. If so, then perhaps the three fresh entries in the Big Bang Unico lineup will.

Apart from the impressive craftsmanship, sophisticated design, and precision timekeeping, the brand does not hesitate to experiment with aesthetics. This is a practice most in the haute horlogerie scene tend to steer clear of. However, it’s usually the avant-garde that generates the most hype.

Hublot is rendering two of the new trio in premium ceramic, with one in a sapphire construction. It’s clear (no pun intended) the crystal is becoming a material of choice for more than just covering the dial and exhibition case back. At 42 mm x 14.5 mm, the ceramic Big Bang Unico duo is the more compact silhouette among the bunch.

These can be yours in Mint Green (441.GS.5221.RX) or Petrol Blue (441.ES.5121.RX). Next, there is the Water Blue sapphire (421.JL.4890.RT), which measures 44 mm x 14.5 mm. As always, titanium finds its way into all builds in the form of pushers, crowns, screws, and other metal components.

Hublot fills the spines of the hands and indices with white lume to aid with low-light readability. Despite the varying sizes, the latest additions to the Big Bang Unico catalog all run on an in-house MHUB1280 automatic caliber. The movement features 43 jewels and a 72-hour power reserve. Each reference includes a rubber strap that matches its hue.

Images courtesy of Hublot