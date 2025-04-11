When you’re favorite forms of recreation involve camping and mountain biking, the 2025 Escapod TOPO2 MTB should be on your wishlist. Plenty of outdoor enthusiasts usually haul additional forms of mobility, such as ATVs, UTVs, scramblers, dual-sport bikes, or dirt bikes. As such, this adventure trailer is ideal for both comfort and utility.

As noted above, this latest model from the Coaville, Utah-based manufacturer has a specific purpose. Not only is this bad boy ready to tackle the trails, but also transport up to two mountain bikes via the Küat Piston ION E-bike Rack. It also holds plenty of extra stuff to aid with the maintenance or repair of your rides.

Among these is an integrated space-saving array of holders for everything in the Feedback Sports Team Edition Tool Kit. With its teardrop outline for superior aerodynamics, expect better handling and mileage from your towing vehicle. Likewise, to tackle rough terrain, Escapod equips the 2025 TOPO2 MTB with a heavy-duty Freeride suspension system.

Elsewhere, the Vision 349 Savage 17″ Satin Black wheels are shod in General Grabber X3 Tires. The setup provides 23 inches of ground clearance, which easily matches the off-road capabilities of rugged SUVs or trucks. Head out whenever you feel like it courtesy of the all-season R:9 insulation.

Your cabin is optimized to feel cozy throughout the year with more than enough storage space for gear and other essentials. Pop the hatch to access the galley for meal preparation or maybe grab a cool beverage at the end of the day. The 2025 TOPO2 MTB sports an exclusive Lava paint job with T2-MTB graphics.

Images courtesy of Escapod