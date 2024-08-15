In our current economy, an investment in real estate is surely the last thing the average consumer considers. However, we also need to remind ourselves that the wealthy are on an entirely different level. Hence, properties like this 111 Murray Street penthouse number 2 could be the next major acquisition of those with extremely deep pockets.

Apart from yachts, exotic cars, private jets, and other indulgences only the filthy rich can afford, luxurious dwellings rank high on their must-haves. Everybody knows society’s elite are always on the prowl for exquisite residences in the world’s best cities. For $45 million, a recent listing invites you to The Big Apple.

Details about the opulent abode tell us it spans close to 7,500 square feet, which takes up the whole 63rd floor. The building itself is smack dab in an upscale lower Manhattan neighborhood close to the Financial District, Battery Park City, and Tribeca. Penthouse number 2 at 111 Murray Street crowns the more than 800-foot high-rise.

Penthouse number 2 features five bedrooms with six bathrooms and a powder room. The generous volumes within are ideal for a large family or for people who regularly have guests over for the night. Full-height glazing wraps the exterior for outstanding views of the urban landscape. You’ll also find a library/office, a huge eat-in kitchen, two terraces, and a great room, among others.

Another attraction is the primary suite with two dressing rooms, a private terrace, and two bathrooms. Overall, this room alone takes up 1,400 square feet of the Penthouse number 2. Additional amenities on offer at the tower include a spa/wellness center, valet parking services, a 75-foot indoor swimming pool, a gym, and plenty of social spaces for residents and their friends.

Images courtesy of 111 Murray Street/Justin Festejo