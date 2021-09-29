Packing for a camping adventure can be a nuisance because you have to carefully consider what you need to bring in terms of sustenance. You have to think of the basic needs: food, shelter, hygiene. When it comes to cooking, compact and food-safe utensils are a must. Thus, the birth of the SimpleReal Stainless Steel Collapsible Cookware.

Billed as the first collapsible stainless steel cooking pot/pan, any outdoor enthusiast will find comfort in its portability and functionality. It packs down into a small disc making it easy to stash inside your backpack or stow away. Plus, it is thin at just 3cm so it doesn’t take up a lot of space.

The SimpleReal Stainless Steel Collapsible Cookware may fold tiny but has a 1L-volume capacity. Thus, it’s great for just about anything from cooking eggs, soup, pasta, meat, vegetables, or simply for storing other edibles. Designed with the outdoor traveler in mind, it can take a beating with its sturdy construction.

This cooking essential is made out of hard-wearing, corrosion, and acid/alkali-resistant stainless steel. It has patented latches on both sides to keep it strong and heavy-load resistant. The latches also serve to steady the pot when cooking or eating so it doesn’t collapse during eating or transport. It can even stand direct heat during cooking.

Moreover, the SimpleReal Stainless Steel Collapsible Cookware comes with removable food-grade, BPA and toxin-free silicone gaskets that work with the latches to create a completely leakproof cooker. The fastened latches press the silicone tightly into the slots to create a watertight seal between layers. Best of all, the layers can be taken apart and reassembled for easy cleaning and are dishwasher safe.

Images courtesy of SimpleReal