Staying late outdoors may not be safe especially when surrounded with darkness and pesky blood-sucking pests. While a flashlight or lamp helps with illumination, it can also attract flying insects, specifically mosquitoes. But Nitecore’s NWL30 outdoor lantern offers a solution as it also repels mosquitoes.

This multi-functional lantern outputs a maximum 3,000 lumens with a beam distance of 131 yards. It offers High and Low brightness levels, with 7.5 hours and 130 hours of runtime, respectively. It also has two red light alert and signal modes and features a dual-knob interface to adjust color temperature and brightness levels.

There’s a 360-degree rotating magnetic handle and tripod compatibility for hands-free use. Conveniently, the Nitecore NWL30 is compatible with popular repellant mats and offers either Low or High mode options for a mosquito-free zone that covers a radius of 11 feet and 16 feet for Low and High, respectively. Under Low, the repellant works for an amazing 17.5 hours while 12.5 hours under High. So forget the sticky residues from cream or lotion repellants when you have this lantern with you.

This nifty device is truly an outdoor sidekick. Aside from illumination and repelling mosquitoes, it also doubles as a power bank. It runs on a USB-C rechargeable high-capacity 18,000mAh battery and QC two-way fast charging. It offers both USB-C and USB-A ports for simultaneous charging of multiple devices. A power indicator signals when it’s time to recharge the battery, which reaches a full charge in just 3.6 hours. Moreover, all functions of the Nitecore NWL30 are usable even during charging. Plus, an IP66 rating and one-meter impact resistance makes this lantern truly ready for outdoor adventures and even emergencies.

