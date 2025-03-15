Naming your brand EarthRoamer is practically marketing the toughness and reliability to the masses. Given there are plenty of adventurers who consider these as crucial characteristics, the product needs to meet their high expectations. Extended expeditions are possible with the help of the LTx. As always, it’s all about fundamentals.

Before we get into the bells and whistles of the motorhome, let’s learn about the donor vehicle for this build. Before any unit rolls out of the company’s facilities, everything starts with a Ford F-550 Super Duty (LARIAT) chassis. Plus, the variant of the pickup truck packs a 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel V8 engine.

The mill is then mated to a TorqShift 10-speed automatic gearbox with adjustable drive modes. Its powertrain generates 330 horsepower and 950 lb-ft of torque sent to all four wheels. LTx owners are looking at a towing capacity of up to 10,000 lbs as well. This RV is as menacing as it gets.

Subsequently, traversal over any terrain is a cakewalk with FOX off-road shocks, heavy-duty anti-sway bars, double beadlock rims shod in 43″ military-grade tires. Overcome difficult situations with a powerful Warn front winch and synthetic rope rated at 16,500 lbs to aid with recovery.

Meanwhile, EarthRoamer fabricates the camper out of a one-piece composite mold. There are no metal support structures yet the body remains structurally sound with superior thermal insulation. Every LTx includes an all-season HVAC system, a 100-gallon freshwater tank, a 24V electrical system, and solar panels.

Inside, you’ll find a living room, a kitchen, a dinette, a bathroom, an over-cab bedroom with a California king-size memory foam bed, and plenty of storage. Deploy the awning and access the slide-out kitchen unit to enjoy outdoor barbecues and more. Customize your LTx now!

Images courtesy of EarthRoamer