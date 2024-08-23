Among the brands for recreational vehicles, Airstream is practically a household name among adventure aficionados. With a distinct aviation-inspired design, top-notch build quality, and reliable performance, the brand has established a solid reputation since its founding. Check out the new Trade Wind 23FB and find out if this is the right model for you.

This new addition to its fleet features a smaller footprint than its predecessor but touts enhanced off-grid capability. It means owners do not necessarily need to look for a campsite with electric hookups and supplementary amenities.

At the core of every Trade Wind 23FB are three 270 Ah lithium Battle Born batteries. The trio form an 810 Ah array and are integrated into the robust chassis of the adventure trailer. As the product page states, it is “more than four times the battery capacity of most other Airstream travel trailer models.”

A 3000W hybrid inverter and charger handle all the electronic requirements of the camper. Meanwhile, climate control is supplied by a 13,500 BTU air conditioner. To constantly keep the batteries in optimal condition, 500W roof-mounted solar panels harvest clean energy by day.

Clients can choose between a Twin Bed trim or a Queen Bed configuration. Both come with a convertible dinette for 20 square feet of extra sleeping space when needed. Tech-savvy folks can likewise monitor and control Trade Wind 23FB functions remotely via the MyAirstream app.

“Utilizing location services, a mobile app, and a partnership with Roadtrippers, MyAirstream enables Classic owners to locate and explore 40,000 camping-focused points of interest, including public and private campgrounds, dump stations, and RV-friendly overnight,” writes the manufacturer about the Trade Wind 23FB 2025 model year.

Images courtesy of Airstream