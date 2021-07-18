BEST EGG BOILERS
1
First off, the bat, we have an egg cooker from the highly-renowned Cuisinart. The CEC-10 is notable because it can cook a total of 10 eggs in their shell at one time. To say this is versatile is not really describing it to the fullest. To boil, you can cook to either soft, medium or hard consistency using the 600-watt heater. It’s not just boiling you can do with the cooking, as there’s a special dedicated tray for poaching a total of 4 eggs and an omelet tray that’s capable of cooking 3 eggs.
The brand are known for making highly intuitive and easy to use appliances and the egg cooker is no different. The cooking style and time is determined by how much water you use with the device. You get absolutely everything you need including the 180ml capacity measuring water cup and piercing pin, 2 egg holders, 3 eggs omelet tray and 4 eggs poaching tray. There’s also a standby mode loud and clear alarm for when it’s cooked and a bright blue LED light. With a stylish and sturdy brushed-stainless-steel lid, it’s a smart-looking and highly-functional appliance.
Specs
- Capacity: 10 Eggs
- Warranty: Limited 3 Years Warranty
2
Next in our guide is the incredibly affordable and nifty automatic easy egg cooker from Elite Cuisine. This, like many of the others we’ve highlighted here, is multifunctional. The lower price compared to the model above equates to the lower egg capacity, but without losing the versatility. Whether you’re looking for hard, medium or soft-boiled eggs, you can cook 7 eggs at one time. Further to that though, there’s an omelet tray and poaching tray if you prefer a fancier style of eggs. It’s a lot quicker than using boiling water.
The included measuring cup not only allows you to choose the right amount of water to cook your eggs to the right consistency. There’s also a piercing pin at the base to use on the eggs to prevent them from cracking when they cook. As you’d expect/hope there’s a loud buzzer that sounds when the style of eggs you’re trying to cook are done and it has a transparent cover that allows you to check on the eggs as they cook. No oil, no fat or anything needed and with an auto shut-off there’s no need to worry about overcooking them.
Specs
- Capacity: 7 Eggs
- Warranty: Lifetime Limited Warranty
3
Another incredibly low-priced model is the Hamilton Beach egg cooker. Despite it having the same capacity for eggs, it has a lower profile and more compact design than many of the others we have shortlisted. It’s very economically built. The size doesn’t come at a compromise with regards to its functionality as this is as versatile as the others. You can boil eggs with it, a total of 7 to be exact, to your own precise taste, whether you’re looking for soft, hard or medium. Fancy something a bit more special for your breakfast, such as poached eggs? You can do that with this appliance with little to no fuss.
Depending on the way you like your eggs, they’ll be ready within 6 to 8-minutes max. You don’t even have to worry about overcooking your eggs, because it sounds with an audible noise. As ever, there’s the measuring jug that has a handy piercing tool to the base. The clear lid makes it easy to keep a close eye on the eggs cooking.
Specs
- Capacity: 7 Eggs
- Warranty: N/A
4
From DBTech comes the next egg boiler we’re highlighting. This is another convenient 7 egg cooker that can boil eggs to your preferred consistency in no time at all, just with the addition of water. It’s got the attractively and practically designed lid that means you’re always able to keep a close watch on how your eggs are doing, but as there’s an automatic shut-off feature, you don’t even need to worry about your eggs being overcooked. There’s even a buzzer that’ll sound to let you know those tasty eggs are ready to tuck into.
When you don’t fancy eggs though, you can use the egg boiler for several other, versatile uses such as cooking rice, buns and custards. Just about anything that can be cooked by steam and that would fit inside the unit, can be warmed through or cooked. So, while you may use it mostly for those protein-heavy breakfasts you like, it’s not just a one-trick pony.
Specs
- Capacity: 7 Eggs
- Warranty: N/A
5
Perhaps the above options have all been a little too formal for your liking. If that’s the case, you may well fall head over heels with this beauty. Henrietta Hen’s her name and cooking eggs is her game. She’s designed and manufactured by Maverick and we think she is cute af. Definitely one for fans of quirky kitchen appliances and gizmos, or if your kids are. As you can see from the picture, she’s a hen of distinction, with a nice feathery tail to boot. She may also be the best damn egg cooker you’ve ever had.
Like many others, she has a maximum capacity of 7 eggs, if you’re looking to boil them and through a simple selection process on the base you can have them cooked to soft, medium or hard perfection. Additionally, though, as you’ve no doubt come to expect from the egg boilers in this guide, she can poach a total of 4 eggs at once using the specially-designed tray. There’s not a lot else to add, all the removable parts can be washed in the dishwasher and there’s a piercing pin that stops the eggs from cracking while they’re cooked. Did we mention she makes a delightful chirp when the eggs are cooked?
Specs
- Capacity: 7 Eggs
- Warranty: N/A
6
So far, we’ve had a lot of 7-egg capacity boilers and cookers. What if you need a little more? Maybe you’ve got a whole family that love to eat eggs together. Or perhaps you’re on a protein-rich diet for bodybuilding and strength training that would make Jason Mamoa and The Rock weep like babies! That’s what you get with this Sanjianker. You can cook a maximum of 14 eggs at one time in just a few moments. Whether you’re looking for hard, medium or soft boiled, What’s more, as the plates can be removed, you don’t have to cook a full two levels of eggs and can just switch to one.
Sounding cool so far? We’re just getting started as this is an incredibly versatile appliance that can double up as a vegetable steamer. That means you can use it to make a whole host of different food and complete meals. Therefore, if you’re looking to get rid of some of your other appliances, you may be able to do just that with this. Oh, and cook a gargantuan amount of eggs. What really sold us on this, besides the capacity is the stainless-steel chassis, which gives it a real robustness and durability.
Specs
- Capacity: 14 Eggs
- Warranty: 3 Years Warranty
7
What if 14 is way too many eggs, but you’re also a fan of even numbers? Then, you might find the rather slick and kinda sexy Chefman egg boiler and cooker to be more your thing. It’s just good to look at. Easy on the eyes, like Emily Blunt or Emilia Clarke, or Emma Watson. You know, girls with Em as the first two letters of their names. But enough about cute British actresses, you’re probably wanting to know if it’ll cook those 6 eggs in no time at all and whichever consistency of boiled egg you usually prefer. You’re learning fast, buddy. Yes, it’ll boil them to perfection, using less water than a saucepan, less effort than a Michelin star-chef and with more cool than Vanilla Ice.
You can also do the usual of poaching if you’re fancy smancy or opting for a robust and flavorsome omelet. The choice is yours. With lots of removable parts, it’s easy to keep clean and there’s no special trick or secret amount of time you need to wait before turning it off. It’ll let you know in its own damn time when those eggs are ready to dine on.
Specs
- Capacity: 6 Eggs
- Warranty: 1 Year Warranty
8
Look at all those eggs! Just to show that there really is a versatile array of egg boilers available when it comes to capacity, the next is for a full dozen eggs. Obviously, you don’t really need to boil up 12 hard, medium or soft eggs, but if you do need that many ready, then this is the machine for you. Prep for leg day doesn’t need to take as long now, neither does getting ready for that camping trip with the kids, as you can make enough eggs for a small army in just a few minutes. Dash is certainly a very apt name for the brand that’s behind this funky-looking thing.
As we’ve shown throughout the guide though, these are very adaptable and the Dash Deluxe is no different really. It doesn’t just need to be used for cooking and boiling up eggs. If you’re big on steamed veg, fish or even Chinese-style dumplings, you can utilize this to cook them up. You get everything you need to use it and it’s ready to go straight out of the box. As well as the standard egg holder trays, omelet bowl and poaching tray you may expect, there’s also a recipe book and access to a full recipe database too.
Specs
- Capacity: 12 Eggs
- Warranty: 1 Year Warranty
9
From Medelon the next egg cooker looks a little different from the rest of our guide. It does have a maximum capacity of 7 eggs, it can be used to boil, poach and omelets as well as to cook various other ingredients and meals. What’s different then? The fact that unlike others it’s not made from plastic, all the important cooking components are made from food-grade stainless-steel. Although many will argue that it doesn’t make much difference, there’s many more that feel stainless-steel helps to retain the more natural flavors of the food.
Aside from the cooking benefits, you also get the obvious benefits of durability from something that features a lot of stainless-steel. This gives you the peace of mind that your investment will give you huge returns. It’s fast, efficient and will even shut itself off automatically like so many of these ingenious gizmos. Medelon have also done a sterling job in designing and building an egg cooker with so much usability that’s also compact. So, it’ll never take up too much space, even if you’ve got fewer countertops than you’d prefer.
Specs
- Capacity: 7 Eggs
- Warranty: 2 Year Warranty
10
First in our look at microwave egg cookers is this great little thing from OXO and their Good Grips range. If the thought of fluffy scrambled eggs or a nice fried egg sandwiches in the morning gets you eggcited, then look no further than this. For a relatively low price you get a cooker that is wide enough to make it easy to just whisk those eggs inside it, so you don’t have to use any more crockery and cookware than necessary. It’s been designed with three different parts, so that the lid can be removed and the main body too, when you need to transfer your eggs from the red base to plate or sandwich.
Worried about making those frying pan-standard fried eggs? The red base has a curve that can help you to center the yolk better for more attractive results. We’ve all been there, haven’t we? Trying to take something from the microwave after it’s just been cooked, and you end up with burnt fingers or close enough! With this cooker, that’s not the case as the handle has been designed to stay cool, making it easier to remove, while helping protect your fingertips.
Specs
- Capacity: N/A
- Warranty: N/A
11
Another incredibly affordable and portable option for efficient and time-saving egg cooking using the microwave comes in the form of this Chef Buddy item. Best for making omelets, you can add a selection of ingredients to really jazz that thick and fluffy egg consistency even better. Made from food-safe plastic that’s free of BPA, you can be sure it’s not going to be harmful to your own health or that of anyone who uses it in your home or wherever you intend on having it.
These are perfect for taking along to work, for example, as you can make beautifully protein-rich and tasty eggs with not much mess at all. Okay, so you won’t be able to feed the 5,000 with it, unless you’ve got a fair few hours, but we’re guessing if you’ve stopped to ponder on this, that’s not really what you’re after anyway. We’re pretty sure you’ll get many of questions about it, because it really is that cool and attractive. Simple and minimal, does what it’s made for and nothing more. If you’re looking for more from an egg cooker than it to cook eggs, you’ll probably want to scroll back up and look at the larger standalone items. If you’re here for convenience, this is a great product!
Specs
- Capacity: 2 eggs
- Warranty: 30 Day Limited Warranty
12
It may look a little like some sorta kinky egg mask, but this is a rather elegantly and economically-designed egg cooker. Nordic Ware have quite the reputation, it’s fair to say, for creating user-friendly and convenient kitchen accessories and this is no different. One of the major problems with trying to cook eggs in the microwave, whether it’s because you’re lazy, don’t have a hob or have meals at your workplace, is that you can’t get that classic fried egg look and feel.
That was, without this egg cooker. With two little capsules and a closeable lid, you simply need to crack the eggs carefully into place and as if by magic and powerful microwave-cooking power, you’ve got enviable fried eggs. What’s more, because they’re made inside their little capsules, they’ve got a nice standardized shape and size that’ll look great on some toast, pancakes or inside a sandwich. A nice home-made breakfast can take just minutes. The only problem you’re left with is – how you going to cook the bacon? That’s for another guide at another time.
Specs
- Capacity: 2 eggs
- Warranty: 5 Year Warranty
What Type of Egg Cookers are Available?
Egg boiler, egg steamer and egg cooker are just some of the names used to describe the products we’ve featured in our buying guide. Is there really any difference between any of them though? Well, not exactly. There’s two main types of egg cookers that you need to be aware of though:
- Egg cookers/Egg boilers (The standalone type, as featured from 1 to 9 in our guide)
- Microwave egg cookers (The type featured in 10 to 12 of our guide)
When it comes to the standalone, mains-powered units though, there’s only slight differences from one to another. Mainly the capacity, or amount of eggs they can cook at one time. Apart from that and perhaps the fact that some are not made from plastic, but instead stainless-steel, there’s very little that’s different.
What to Look for When Buying an Egg Cooker?
As there’s not many differences between one egg cooker or egg steamer, if you prefer, this leaves you with the problem of deciding which is best. It may be better looking at it from the point of view that you’re trying to find the best for you, rather than the best of the bunch. To help you make that choice, we’ve outlined some of the important features you should consider.
Capacity
As previously noted, this is the one major difference between egg boilers. There’s not really a right or wrong, as far as we can see. It’s more about personal needs. If you’re a happy free and single guy, you’re not really going to need a super-duper big ol’ 14-egg unit, are you? Well, that’s unless you’ve got a protein-rich diet to rival The Rock or Big Arnie! Likewise, if you’ve got an army of kids to feed every morning and they all love eggs, a little 6 egg steamer may take up less space on your countertop, but it’ll hardly adequately fill their needy bellies! So, our advice would be, work out the amount of eggs you need to cook at once and choose the product that best fulfills that need!
Material
Most egg boilers and egg steamers we’ve featured in our guide, like most products, are made to some extent from plastic. That’s for obvious reasons – it’s less expensive and more convenient. However, if you’re conscience of the growing concern and initiatives in place to reduce the amount of plastic being used or believe food tastes better when it’s not cooked in plastic, you’ll want to consider other options. Stainless-steel is the most prominently used material besides plastic.
One of the major benefits, apart from the improved taste, is the durability stainless-steel offers. So, if you’re looking to get the very best out of your investment, it might be worth looking at the more metallic options. However, it’s worth noting that plastic has improved over the years and as all the items we’ve highlighted are free from BPA, they’re safe for you and your household/family to use.
Versatility
Unless you’re going to just invest in a handy little microwave egg cooker, you’ll probably be interested in the amount of space the device takes up. If you’re going to take some precious countertop space in your kitchen, it may be helpful to think about the versatility of most egg cookers. Although marketed as egg cookers and egg boilers, they can be used for more than just the white and yellow breakfast food. As most utilize steam for the cooking process, they can be used to cook a wide range of different ingredients and dishes.
Having one device that can conveniently cook fish, rice, pizza, as well as the various types of egg dishes you may be interested in, may be more attractive than one that only has limited use. It could even mean that you can dispense of some other items or will be able to save on mess that you’d make using the hob or oven.
Compactness and Portability
Convenience is very much at the core of why egg cookers, whether they’re designed for use in the microwave or standalone options. Therefore, you should consider the amount of space and type of egg cooking you want to carry out. If you’re looking for something handy to use at work, for example, a microwave model is better because they tend to be incredibly portable and compact. You could even take it home at the end of the day or week. Even if you want to buy a standalone, mains-operated model, there’s no rule that states it must be a full 14 or 12 egg model. A 6-egg model will perform the same task!