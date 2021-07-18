BEST EGG BOILERS

BEST MICROWAVE EGG COOKERS

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

What Type of Egg Cookers are Available?

Egg boiler, egg steamer and egg cooker are just some of the names used to describe the products we’ve featured in our buying guide. Is there really any difference between any of them though? Well, not exactly. There’s two main types of egg cookers that you need to be aware of though:

Egg cookers/Egg boilers (The standalone type, as featured from 1 to 9 in our guide)

Microwave egg cookers (The type featured in 10 to 12 of our guide)

When it comes to the standalone, mains-powered units though, there’s only slight differences from one to another. Mainly the capacity, or amount of eggs they can cook at one time. Apart from that and perhaps the fact that some are not made from plastic, but instead stainless-steel, there’s very little that’s different.

What to Look for When Buying an Egg Cooker?

As there’s not many differences between one egg cooker or egg steamer, if you prefer, this leaves you with the problem of deciding which is best. It may be better looking at it from the point of view that you’re trying to find the best for you, rather than the best of the bunch. To help you make that choice, we’ve outlined some of the important features you should consider.

Capacity

As previously noted, this is the one major difference between egg boilers. There’s not really a right or wrong, as far as we can see. It’s more about personal needs. If you’re a happy free and single guy, you’re not really going to need a super-duper big ol’ 14-egg unit, are you? Well, that’s unless you’ve got a protein-rich diet to rival The Rock or Big Arnie! Likewise, if you’ve got an army of kids to feed every morning and they all love eggs, a little 6 egg steamer may take up less space on your countertop, but it’ll hardly adequately fill their needy bellies! So, our advice would be, work out the amount of eggs you need to cook at once and choose the product that best fulfills that need!

Material

Most egg boilers and egg steamers we’ve featured in our guide, like most products, are made to some extent from plastic. That’s for obvious reasons – it’s less expensive and more convenient. However, if you’re conscience of the growing concern and initiatives in place to reduce the amount of plastic being used or believe food tastes better when it’s not cooked in plastic, you’ll want to consider other options. Stainless-steel is the most prominently used material besides plastic.

One of the major benefits, apart from the improved taste, is the durability stainless-steel offers. So, if you’re looking to get the very best out of your investment, it might be worth looking at the more metallic options. However, it’s worth noting that plastic has improved over the years and as all the items we’ve highlighted are free from BPA, they’re safe for you and your household/family to use.

Versatility

Unless you’re going to just invest in a handy little microwave egg cooker, you’ll probably be interested in the amount of space the device takes up. If you’re going to take some precious countertop space in your kitchen, it may be helpful to think about the versatility of most egg cookers. Although marketed as egg cookers and egg boilers, they can be used for more than just the white and yellow breakfast food. As most utilize steam for the cooking process, they can be used to cook a wide range of different ingredients and dishes.

Having one device that can conveniently cook fish, rice, pizza, as well as the various types of egg dishes you may be interested in, may be more attractive than one that only has limited use. It could even mean that you can dispense of some other items or will be able to save on mess that you’d make using the hob or oven.

Compactness and Portability

Convenience is very much at the core of why egg cookers, whether they’re designed for use in the microwave or standalone options. Therefore, you should consider the amount of space and type of egg cooking you want to carry out. If you’re looking for something handy to use at work, for example, a microwave model is better because they tend to be incredibly portable and compact. You could even take it home at the end of the day or week. Even if you want to buy a standalone, mains-operated model, there’s no rule that states it must be a full 14 or 12 egg model. A 6-egg model will perform the same task!