Shortly after setting a company milestone with the Canfield Speedway – its first self-winding chronograph – Shinola is gearing yet again for another. This time, it’s celebrating World Ocean Day by introducing the Sea Creatures Detrola. Similar to what other watchmakers such as Oris and Luminox were doing, this new timepiece from the Detroit-based outfit is a stylish eco-friendly option for you.

Calling it the Sea Creature Detrola seems appropriate since Shinola is crafting the watch out of ocean-bound plastic waste. These pollutants regularly end up in the stomachs of marine animals that mistake them for food. Some can even become entangled in items such as fishing nets, single-use plastics, pack rings and more.

Therefore, Shinola – like a few of its watchmaking peers – is putting these types of waste to good use. The Sea Creatures Detrola arrives in a 40-mm made from what the company calls #tide ocean material. This is just fancy name for the recycled ocean-bound plastic which is processed into granules and yarn.

With a thickness of 12 mm, it has a slim profile that would please those who don’t like chunkier models. Shinola reveals that the core is stainless steel, while almost everything else is upcycled plastic. Inside ticks the in-house three-hand date Argonite 715 quartz movement.

Next is the K1 crystal that protects what Shinola describes as a “squircle” dial. This gives it an organic design with blue Super-LumiNova lume on the hands and indices. As a tribute to its namesake, the Sea Creatures Detrola comes in five vibrant tones just like the dazzling colors of fishes and corals underwater.

Images courtesy of Shinola