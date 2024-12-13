HOKA is a world-class brand renowned for its shoes. Among its diverse catalog of footwear, the ones designed for walking, running, and hiking are extremely popular. In line with this season’s trending activities, here’s a silhouette appropriate for outdoor enthusiasts. The Kaha 3 GTX is stylish yet durable enough to help you get to where you want to go.

Firstly, the French sportswear company offers the SKU in four dashing colorways. Fans of tonal hues should go for the Raw Linen/Oat Milk, Black/Black, and Asteroid/Yuzu. If you prefer a bit more contrast and definition, the Sea Moss/Oat Milk is exactly what the doctor ordered.

Likewise, from the looks of it, comfort, support, and performance are the core characteristics that make the Kaha 3 GTX stand out. HOKA promises “pinnacle plushness with weather-ready capabilities.” As the spec sheet tells us, these bad boys will live up to the claim.

It all begins with the mixed material upper. The hikers also boast some elements of sustainability via the 100% recycled polyester mesh on the quarter, tongue, and lining. Next is the Kaha 3 GTX’s GORE-TEX Invisible Fit textile with a 71% recycled polyester face fabric.

Furthermore, there is the dual-density midsole, which is 30% sugarcane EVA foam, and a PU sockliner with 50% Susterra. Meanwhile, HOKA sources gold-rated waterproof nubuck leather from the Leather Working Group. To lock you in, the shoelaces thread through textile loops, eyelets, and metal top hooks.

A one-piece Vibram Megagrip with Traction Lug outsole lets Kaha 3 GTX users traverse any terrain with confidence. Equally important, steps transition smoother courtesy of the Hubble Heel and SwallowTail design. Finally, superior energy return comes from the MetaRocker with flex grooves.

Images courtesy of HOKA