There’s no end to Vollebak’s creative genius when it comes to making futuristic clothes. The British clothing company has released pants, shirts and jackets made of materials otherwise thought impossible to integrate into clothing like Dyneema, copper, and even aerogel. Now, the team turned the artistic visuals created by sound waves to create a pair of polo shirt and shorts called Cymatic Clothing.

The name refers to the term “cymatics,” which Swiss physician Hans Jenny used to describe the science of visible sound. He used oscillators to create vibration from plates coated with powders, pastes and liquids. He showed that varying sound frequencies can result in complex, repeating patterns, some often taking structural forms common in nature.

Jenny’s experiment proved that sound also has the power to shape matter into harmonious shapes. These artistic patterns are the main attraction in the aptly called Cymatic Clothing. Vollebak was inspired to put these invisible structures into something visually captivating and put them into clothing.

Vollebak worked with experimental filmmaker Josef Gatti for this project. Using water and oil, they captured the pulsating patterns formed by sound waves and harmonic resonances in 6k. The outcome shows a rippling or marbling effect and printed on a black and white canvas to make them stand out.

Vollebak’s Cymatic Clothing is a summer ready wear comprising of bowling shirts (“that are a bit more Big Bang than Big Lebowski”) and summer shorts. The waiting list for the design is now open although there’s no mention when it will be available for release.

Check It Out

Images courtesy of Vollebak