Most of us perceive winter outdoor apparel as purely utilitarian which can also feel restrictive at times. Perhaps the problem lies with the brands we usually pick as they focus solely on function. To remind us that others offer stylish alternatives, Moncler and Salehe Bembury drop the Trailgrip Amoeba just in time for your planned seasonal activities.

This sleek yet rugged silhouette is just one of several items in the Équipments capsule. The collection is reportedly dropping two more versions of the Trailgrip Ameoba and the Ameoba Utility bag. As of our writing, information about the upcoming items is still unavailable.

Moncler’s official product page refers to the colorway as white. However, the actual tonal hues are along the lines of what many would describe as ivory, cream, and beige. Apart from the subtle differences in shades, Moncler ensures there are enough textural contrasts to define the detailing of the sneakers.

We have an upper construction that’s primarily mesh with adequate leather overlays and paneling. Despite how it looks, the Trailgrip Amoeba boats a GORE-TEX waterproof membrane lining in between the plush textiles. Decorative synthetic elements adorn the exterior and also reinforce the eyelets and form lace stays on some sections.

Round shoelaces are used for the traditional closure system with a multi-material tongue. The Équipments text is printed in clear gloss along the smooth leather of the lateral sides. It becomes visible only when the light hits it at certain angles.

Meanwhile, on the heel counter is a Nylon pull tab with the Moncler branding and a small tri-color flag just above the leather’s stitching. The rest of the Trailgrip Amoeba features an Ortholite insole, a carbon fiber footplate, an EVA midsole, and a Vibram MEGAGRIP rubber outsole.

Images courtesy of Moncler