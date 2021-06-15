When you are willing expand your search criteria to include more than just Swiss-made watches, there’s are a lot of remarkable brands out there. In fact, we love to regularly feature those that normally fly under the radar but deserve your consideration. Our latest find gives as a timepiece with high-end American craftsmanship behind it – the Canfield Speedway.

Detroit-based luxury brand Shinola is known for its premium catalog of products. These range from journals, apparel, office goods, audio, bicycles, clocks, jewelry, and watches. At first glance, the colorful presentation of the Canfield Speedway might be odd for some people.

However, these tones are not loud enough to distract you from the impressive profile of the wristwatch. It is a tribute to the “vibrant, expressive paint jobs of stock cars,” says Shinola. The release of the Canfield Speedway likewise earns the distinction of being the first automatic chronograph from Shinola.

It features a 44-mm stainless-steel case with a striking coin edge on the upper half of the caseband. The exhibition caseback shows off the Swiss-made Sellita SW510 BH calibre and its rotor with Shinola’s horizontal lightning bolt emblem.

The Canfield Speedway’s dial gets a lively mix of blue, orange, yellow, red, white, and black. Also, the sub-dials boast a design that resembles what you see on a vehicle’s instrument panel. Instead of hour markers, Shinola replaces these with the Arabic numerals in increments of five

An exception here is the 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock markers replaced by the sub-dials instead. Other elements that easy to miss are the Shinola logo on the crown and red/blue bands on the pushers. Finally, the Canfield Speedway comes with a black Italian leather rally strap with a quick-release system and a pin buckle.

