Space enthusiasts are some of the most discerning buyers of timepieces. Thankfully, watchmakers are more than eager to cater to these clients. Those who have no issue spending big bucks on luxury accessories. It doesn’t even need to be expensive as long as it ships with unique elements you can enjoy. The DSKY Moonwatch nails this perfectly.

The product page goes: “The DSKY Moonwatch is a wearable representation of the astronaut interface for the historic Apollo guidance computer that played a pivotal role in the Apollo space missions.” As you can tell, this is a must-have for fans of the legendary yet controversial lunar expedition.

It may look like a cheap plastic toy at first glance, but Apollo Instruments crafts this bad boy with utmost care. They’re constructing the chunky case out of CNC micro-machined 316L stainless steel. Meanwhile, the surfaces receive a military-grade ceramic coating to protect against corrosion, oxidation, and scuffs.

So far the only caveat we know about is the battery. The rechargeable lithium-ion unit lasts up to 24 hours. It’s only slightly longer than modern smartwatches. A digital OLED display provides the visual cues to read the time, date, GPS navigation, and others.

Your DSKY Moonwatch is packing an ATSAMDI MO processor, 256 kb Flash, 32 kb SRAM, and 256 Kbit non-volatile FRAM. Apollo Instruments pairs it with a Nappa leather and TPU hybrid strap. “The development of the DSKY was a monumental task, requiring the integration of cutting-edge technologies and the collaboration of numerous engineers and scientists,” reads the press materials.

Images courtesy of Apollo Instruments