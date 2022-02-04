A good knife could save your life!
There are countless situations where having a blade on your person can come in incredibly handy. Whether you’re in an emergency situation, trying to survive in the wilderness, or defending yourself from an assailant, a knife may very well be the factor that decides the outcome.
Below, we’ve compiled a list of the absolute best self-defense knives, which can be used as both an everyday tool and a last-resort weapon.
Look over our top picks to find the perfect blade for you, and, of course, make sure to read through the Buyers Guide and FAQs so you can learn everything there is to know about choosing an awesome self-defense knife.
BEST SELF-DEFENSE KNIVES
Contents
- BEST SELF-DEFENSE KNIVES
- FOX 479 G10 Black Emerson Wave Folding Karambit
- Smith & Wesson High Carbon S.S. Fixed Blade Knife
- CRKT Shrill Fixed Blade Knife with Sheath
- MASALONG Tiger Claw Fixed Blade
- Gerber Gear 31-003941 Ultimate Knife
- CRKT SIWI Fixed Blade Knife
- CRKT Acquisition Folding Pocket Knife
- Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops S.S. Folding Knife
- Kershaw Leek Pocket Knife
- KA-BAR TDI Law Enforcement Knife Fixed Blade
- Zero Tolerance 0350TS Folding Pocket Knife
- CRKT Provoke First Responder Folding Pocket Knife
- Spyderco Para 3 Signature Folding Utility Pocket Knife
- Gerber Gear 30-001005N Ghoststrike Fixed Blade Knife
- Cold Steel Drop Forged Series Fixed Blade Knife
- BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S
FOX 479 G10 Black Emerson Wave Folding Karambit
This sleek folding Karambit blade is the perfect blend of self-defense knife and practical utility tool. The tiger claw-shaped blade will cut through any box, paper, strap, or cord, and you’ve got a wickedly sharp tip that’s ideal for defending yourself against threats. Though it’s a short blade—just 3 inches long—the curved cutting edge is more than lengthy enough to handle any daily task. Thanks to its Teflon coating, it’ll hold its edge for a long time and require minimal sharpening.
When folded, the knife is just 5 inches long and fits easily into your pocket, and includes a pocket clip that makes it easy to keep handy at all times. The ring at the end allows you to spin it around in your hand for quick, versatile use—perfect for self-defense. Thanks to the patented Emerson Wave feature, you can deploy the knife quickly and fold it easily.
The knife handle is a blend of steel and fiberglass to ensure durability while keeping it light. The knife’s strong pocket clip and rough handle scales ensure that it won’t go anywhere when stored.
Some people have reported receiving inauthentic knives (imitation products). Others have noted that the tip of the blade can be snapped off very easily, so you’ll have to be careful when using it. The ring is built to be smaller than the handle, which might make the handle feel a bit awkward to hold if you have large hands.
Pros
- Emerson Wave for quick and easy deploy
- Ttiger claw shape with black teflon coating
- It comes with an adjustable pocket clip
Cons
- Recieving inauthentic knives issue
- Tip of the blade can be snapped off easily
Specs
- Handle material: Stainless steel, fiberglass
- Blade material: Stainless steel
- Blade shape: Clip point
Smith & Wesson High Carbon S.S. Fixed Blade Knife
If you’re looking for durability and reliability, you won’t get much better than a fixed-blade knife. There’s little risk of the blade snapping or the handle cracking when it’s a single piece of well-forged metal. Smith and Wesson delivers a truly exceptional product that, though a bit on the pricey side, will be an excellent tool for everyday use.
The handle fits comfortably into your palm and gives you a solid grip for your fingers, so it’ll never slip or slide around. Thanks to the hand-guard, your hand will be safe no matter what task you’re using this knife for. You’ll like the added heft of the blade—it feels solid, durable, and weighty enough to serve as both tool and weapon.
This knife is large–10.6 inches long with a 5.2 inch blade. While this particular model features a plain edge, you can also purchase a serrated-edge blade. The high carbon stainless steel has excellent edge-retention and is incredibly durable, not to mention easy to deploy in an instant. You’ll love how controlled it feels, perfect for cutting, slicing, and even throwing.
On the downside, some people who have purchased this self-defense knife have reported that it’s difficult to pull the knife out of its sheath. Others have noted that it doesn’t fit the average belt. There have been quality issues expressed about this knife by some customers, such as with its plastic molds being uneven.
Pros
- Hand guard that keeps it secure
- Rubberized handle for good grip
- Versatile knife for survival and other activities
- Easy and quick to deploy
Cons
- Difficult to pull the knife out of its sheath
- It doesn’t fit the average belt
Specs
- Handle material: Thermoplastic elastomers
- Blade material: High Carbon Stainless Steel
- Blade shape: Tanto point
CRKT Shrill Fixed Blade Knife with Sheath
Designed by Matthew Lerch of Sussex, Wisconsin, and this knife is a piece of functional art that will serve you well for years to come. The fixed-blade knife will put up with a lot of use—hunting, fishing, skinning, warehouse work, even throwing—and it’s beautifully lightweight with a dangerously sharp cutting edge. Though it’s only 4.8 inches long, it’s more than long enough for most of your everyday tasks, as well as a practical blade for self-defense.
It’s a great knife for concealed carry, and the clip-point blade looks aggressive enough that just one glance at it will be enough to encourage people to back off. The dual-edged blade has great piercing and puncturing power, and the resin-infused fiberglass handle offers both excellent grip and reliable waterproofing.
The clip that comes with the knife can also be used as a boot clip. Others have said that the knife handle is too smooth and doesn’t provide enough grip. One warning: that the knife is sharp enough to pierce the leather sheath – you’ll have to be careful when stowing it.
Pros
- Resin-infused fiber handle
- It also comes with a boot clip
- Strong leather sheath
Cons
- its sheath is a bit bulky
- handle is too smooth and doesn’t provide enough grip
Specs
- Handle material: Plastic
- Blade material: 8Cr13MoV steel Titanium nitride
- Blade shape: Clip Point
MASALONG Tiger Claw Fixed Blade
Get ready for a knife unlike any other on our list! This particular knife features a hawkbill tip (concave curve) that gives it an extra-long cutting edge and extra-strong tip with excellent slicing power. It’s not the best for piercing thick hides or leather, but it’ll slice just about anything with ease. It’s a surprisingly versatile blade that’s short enough to carry around all day long and deploy instantly.
The fixed-blade knife is made using 5HRC steel, which is one of the toughest steels on the market and known for its durability and edge retention. The Karambit-style ring blade will be highly versatile and easy to wield in close quarters combat. When it’s time to stow the blade, you’ll find the adjustable belt/molle clip delivers a familiar, comfortable storage solution.
Granted, it’s not perfect. Its clip isn’t of the highest quality, and it’s designed only for right-handed carry. A few users also complained that it’s sometimes difficult to get the knife out of the sheath.
Pros
- Concave cutting edge that looks like a claw
- Loop in its design enhances retention
- Sheath that has an adjustable belt/molle clip
Cons
- It's clip isn’t the highest quality
- Difficult to get the knife out of the sheath
Specs
- Handle material: Fiberglass
- Blade material: High carbon stainless steel
- Blade shape: Hawkbill
Gerber Gear 31-003941 Ultimate Knife
Looking for a knife guaranteed to hold its edge and stay sharp in any urban or jungle environment? This fixed blade knife features partial serration on the lower edge, which maximizes “sawing” power for the tough-to-cut objects—even rope or cord! The top of the blade, however, features a smooth edge that ends in a drop-point tip that is highly versatile for any task you want to use it for.
It has an ergonomic textured rubber handle that makes it easy to grip the knife, and you’ll never fumble or slip while working with it. It’s also an incredibly practical utility and survival knife, thanks to the built-in fire striker notch and ferrocerrium starter rod that comes with the sheath, the extra-wide, extra-heavy stainless steel pommel that can double as a hammer, and the emergency whistle that accompanies it. The click-retention nylon sheath keeps it securely locked in place until you need to draw it. And, with the accompanying sharpener, you can make quick edge adjustments anywhere you are.
There are a couple of drawbacks: the sheath is a bit too heavy when worn on a belt, and is more suited for a molle pack. Also, some people who have purchased this self-defense knife have reported that it isn’t very sharp right out of the box, but takes a bit of sharpening to get it in tip-top shape.
Pros
- Partially serrated drop-point blade for edge retention
- Ergonomic textured rubber handle with steel pommel
- Ferrocerium rod fire starter that locks into the sheath
Cons
- Sheath is a bit too heavy
- Reviews says it isn’t very sharp
Specs
- Handle material: Rubber
- Blade material: Stainless steel
- Blade shape: Drop Point
CRKT SIWI Fixed Blade Knife
This is one of the strongest knives on the market. It’s made out of carbon steel that holds its edge well and boosts impact resistance.
It’s a full-tang knife, which means it’s made from one solid piece of metal—ergo, highly durable and reliable. It’s got a black power-coating that improves its resistance to corrosion, therefore increasing its durability. The knife blade has non-reflective coating so you can use it during the day without it bouncing back glare.
The handle of the knife has a scalloped grip that’s easy to hold and feels comfortable in your hand. It has subtle jimping (notches) on the spine that prevents your fingers from getting hurt. The multi-position sheath makes it easy to set it anywhere on your belt (right side or left side) within easy reach at a moment’s notice.
On the downside, the blade isn’t very sharp right out of the box. The sheath also includes a Tek-Loc belt clip that is a bit too large and bulky, while also being made of potentially flimsy plastic.
Pros
- Carbon steel full tang advantageous design
- Black coating improves resistance to corrosion
- Handle of the knife has a scalloped grip
Cons
- The blade isn’t very sharp
- Tek-Loc belt clip is too large, bulky and made of plastic
Specs
- Handle material: Fiberglass
- Blade material: Carbon Steel
- Blade shape: Drop Point
CRKT Acquisition Folding Pocket Knife
If you’re looking for an ultra-sharp pocket knife, you’ll love this CRKT model! Its high carbon steel blade does an amazing job of holdings its edge, and it’s beautifully sharp right out of the box. Plus, the hollow grind makes it easy to sharpen the thin blade in a matter of minutes.
The knife comes with a skull crusher pommel, which adds heft to the blade for stronger swings and greater balance. The knife handle is made out of strong glass-reinforced nylon to give you better grip for greater control. It has an elongated flipper to provide a finger guard while helping you deploy the knife easily. The knife comes with a locking liner to increase your safety.
The click-lock sheath guarantees that your knife will always stay securely sheathed until you need to deploy it, and you’ll never have to worry about it sliding or falling out no matter what you’re doing.
While the sheath is compatible with most belts, the hook for your pants isn’t of a high quality and may constantly end up needing retightening. Another “con” is the grooves in the handle aren’t deep enough to offer a truly solid grip with wet or slippery hands.
Pros
- High carbon steel hollow grind blade
- It comes with a skull crusher pommel
- Sheath clicks when the knife slides in
Cons
- The hook for pants isn’t of a high quality
- Screw constantly needs retightening
Specs
- Handle material: Glass Reinforced Nylon
- Blade material: High carbon steel
- Blade shape: Drop Point
Smith & Wesson Extreme Ops S.S. Folding Knife
This self-defense knife blade is made out of black-oxide, high-carbon stainless steel. It’s a folding knife that’s been built to last! It’s easy to deploy, so you don’t have to waste time if you’re in a self-defense situation. It has thumb studs and a finger flipper that you can use for quick one-handed deployment.
The built-in liner lock will stop the blade from slipping or folding at the wrong time, and you’ll love the textured surface of the ultra-tough aluminum handle—great for working with this blade even in wet or rainy conditions.
While it feels weighty and strong, it is lightweight enough to carry around all day long no matter how much gear you’re hauling. It comes with a pocket clip that’s made of heavy-duty metal. The knife is made well as it doesn’t have any blade play, locks well, and stays securely in place.
Some people have said that the knife is difficult to close, and others have said that the blade tends to become dull quickly, so you will have to sharpen it regularly. Some customers have said that you have to be sure to put a lot of effort into opening it with a flip, otherwise the knife only comes out halfway.
Pros
- It has a finger flipper and ambidextrous thumb knobs
- It comes with a liner lock that prevents the blade from slipping
- Handle has jimping for increased grip
Cons
- Knife is difficult to close
- The blade tends to become dull quickly
Specs
- Handle material: Aluminum
- Blade material: Carbon Steel
- Blade shape: Clip Point
Kershaw Leek Pocket Knife
Looking for one of the best pocket knives on the market, hands down? You’re going to love this bad boy! The composite 14C28N steel blade with a D2 steel edge comes with a matching stainless-steel handle to increase its durability and strength, while increased amount of nitrogen in its construction boosts the knife’s resistance to corrosion.
It has a speed-safe assisted opening for increased convenience. Thanks to a torsion bar that moves the blade out of the handle, this assisted opening feature allows you to engage in one-handed, fast deployment whenever necessary.
It comes with a liner lock, reversible pocket clip, and a tip lock. The pre-drilled lanyard hole is designed for increased convenience when carrying and storing the knife. It has a three-inch blade that’s versatile enough for a variety of cutting tasks.
The knife is both fade-resistant and scratch-resistant, and due to its slim and sleek profile, it’s is easy to conceal. As a bonus, it also has a non-reflective surface to make it even more discreet.
Some people who have purchased this knife have reported that it sometimes feels a bit stiff when opened. This knife comes with a blade that’s meant to look worn. This is so that it blends in with your appearance and gear, but it’s not to everyone’s tastes. Some people have said that the blade has some play so it doesn’t feel properly secure.
Pros
- Torsion bar for one-handed fast deployment
- Comes with a liner lock, reversible pocket clip, a tip lock, and pre-drilled lanyard hole
- Speed-safe assisted opening for increased convenience
Cons
- Feels a bit stiff when opened.
Specs
- Handle material: Stainless Steel
- Blade material: Stainless Steel
- Blade shape: Drop Point
KA-BAR TDI Law Enforcement Knife Fixed Blade
This law enforcement knife, which was designed by John Benner, the founder and owner of Tactical Defense Institute, is the perfect self-defense tool to conceal carry and stay under the radar. But at a moment’s notice, you’ve got a truly impressive weapon ideal to protect yourself in any dangerous situation.
This knife can be worn on your belt, and doing so conceals both the knife and sheath. The non-reflective black coating makes it even more covert and invisible, and you’ll never have to worry about it being spotted on your belt. Thanks to the reversible clip, you can place the sheath on either your right or left side, in either a horizontal or vertical position—whatever feels best for you.
The blade is made of 57-59 HRC steel, a hard, strong steel perfect for combat and work applications. Though the blade itself is on the shorter side, the handle fits snugly into your hand and features a beautifully textured grip that will never slip or slide.
Some people who have purchased this self-defense knife have said that the clip is a bit flimsy. Also, if you have large hands, you might find that this knife has a grip that’s too narrow.
Pros
- Non-reflective black coating for concealed carry
- Reversible clip for increased convenience
- Sheath makes a soft clicking sound when inserted
Cons
- The clip is a bit flimsy
Specs
- Handle material: Glass Reinforced Nylon
- Blade material: Stainless Steel
- Blade shape: Drop Point
Zero Tolerance 0350TS Folding Pocket Knife
This is the blade that just won’t quit! The S350V steel blade has been coated with DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) tungsten that makes it more damage-resistance and increases durability. The tiger-striped pattern on the blade gives it a “cool” look and makes it appear more aggressive—perfect for getting a hostile to back away before it comes to a fight.
The built-in torsion bar and SpeedSafe assisted opening feature makes it easy to slide the blade out one-handed without risking cutting or nicking yourself. The knife contains two steel plates (liners) on the inside of each handle scale. This ensures that the blade remains secure when open and prevents it from closing unexpectedly. The handle is made of G-10, a laminate glass fiber that’s strong, lightweight, and resistant to temperature changes.
The knife comes with a quad-mount pocket clip that can be used in a variety of ways, such as tip up or tip down. It’s one of the most versatile and user-friendly knives on our list.
Take note: some people have said the knife feels too heavy during use. Others have noted that the blade doesn’t stay sharp for long, although it is said to be easy to sharpen.
Pros
- Torsion bar for conveniently slide the blade out
- SpeedSafe opening feature for one-hand deployment
- Two steel liners for secured blade
Cons
- The knife feels too heavy
- It doesn’t stay sharp for long
Specs
- Handle material: Fiberglass
- Blade material: Stainless Steel
- Blade shape: Straight Back
CRKT Provoke First Responder Folding Pocket Knife
Cops, firefighters, and paramedics will love this knife! The innovative design includes a special kinematic feature that deploys the blade at the push of your thumb, making it safe and beautifully quick to get your blade out and ready for use.
The D2 steel blade has excellent edge retention and durability, and though the blade is fairly small, it will last a long, LONG time thanks to the black Ti Nitride coating that maximizes its corrosion-resistance. The manufacturer is so confident in the knife’s quality, in fact, that they offer a lifetime warranty on it.
The knife also features a built-in glass-breaker—perfect for those situations where you’re first on the scene of a vehicle collision or accident and you need to rescue people. The extra-long handle allows for a four-fingered grip, and the blade will never slip in your hands.
It’s not without its flaws, of course. It comes with a pocket clip but it’s been said to be difficult to use. Some people who have purchased this knife have said that the locking tab sometimes catches. The spring is a bit too stiff, which makes it difficult to open the knife when you first use it.
Pros
- Thumb push for deploying the blade easy
- Glass breaker for emergency situations
- D2 steel blade for great edge retention and increased durability
Cons
- Pocket clip difficult to use
Specs
- Handle material: Aluminum
- Blade material: D2 steel
- Blade shape: Chisel
Spyderco Para 3 Signature Folding Utility Pocket Knife
This self-defense knife takes the best features of a folding knife and puts it in a carry-friendly and compact package. It’s made from CPM S30V particle metallurgy stainless steel that provides greater balance, low friction when cutting, and edge retention.
The knife has an open-backed construction that maximizes durability while still making it superbly lightweight. It includes stainless steel blade liners that keep the handle thin while supporting the compression lock. The high-strength mechanisms helps you to lock the blade during use and keep it securely folded up.
The knife has a round hole in its design that allows for quick, one-handed operation, plus it’s ambidextrous. It comes in a variety of handle colors, blade steels, knife serrations, and edge configurations.
If you have very large hands, however, you might find that this knife is a bit too small. Some people who have purchased this knife have said that they didn’t like the lanyard tube being located on top of the clip-mounting position as this causes the knife to ride too high in one’s pocket.
Pros
- Made from CPM S30V particle metallurgy stainless steel
- Stainless steel liners to prevent handle thickness
- Compression lock mechanism to lock the blade during use
Cons
- Knife is a bit too small for larger hands
- Lanyard tube located on top of the clip-mounting position
Specs
- Handle material: Textured Black G-10 Scales
- Blade material: CPM S30V stainless steel blade
- Blade shape: Drop point
Gerber Gear 30-001005N Ghoststrike Fixed Blade Knife
This knife has a fine-edge blade that’s made of 420HC steel, and is finished with a black ceramic coating that reduces reflection while increasing corrosion-resistance. This knife has a very compact design that feels light in your hand, weighing in at just 3.6 ounces. At 6.9 inches in length with a 3.3-inch blade, it’s a great tool to carry on any job site, hunting or boating trip, or even around town.
It has a skeletal blade that’s built to be compact so that you don’t have to draw any attention to it being on your person, and rubber overmold makes it easy to hold and grip. It has a sheath system that can be used for open carry or low-profile carry. This is thanks to how it can be worn vertically or horizontally on your belt. The handle contains a rubber diamond grip to make it easy to hold and use.
People who have purchased this knife have said that when carried, this knife doesn’t dig into your ribs when you bend down and you won’t feel it when sitting down.
Some people have said that the handle wears away quite quickly. The knife doesn’t come very sharp from the factory, though it’s easy to sharpen and holds a fine edge for a long time.
Pros
- Rubber overmold that makes it easy to hold and grip
- Sheath can be worn vertically or horizontally on your belt
- Clicking sound when the knife slides into sheath
Cons
- Handle wears away quite quickly
- It doesn’t come very sharp from the factory
Specs
- Handle material: Rubber
- Blade material: High Carbon Steel
- Blade shape: Drop Point
Cold Steel Drop Forged Series Fixed Blade Knife
This blade just looks and feels badass in every way! It resembles a throwing knife, with a long, thin handle and drop point tip that has amazing piercing power. Thanks to the Karambit-style ring on the pommel, you’ve got a versatile weapon that can be used in any close quarters combat situation.
The knife itself is made with a single length of highly durable high-carbon steel, which is finished with a scratch-resistant power-coating that both extends its lifespan and helps to protect its edge.
The knife comes with a sheath and a utility clip so that you can wear it comfortably on your waist. The clip is versatile so you can choose how you want to carry the knife.
However, the ring on this knife makes it difficult to conceal. The ring also makes it difficult (if not impossible) to successfully throw this knife. It’s heavier than some others on the list—at 11 ounces, it might feel a bit chunky.
Pros
- Monolithic construction for increased strength and duration
- Coating on the blade that prevents scratches
- Designed with a ring at the end for easy hold
Cons
- Ring on this knife makes it difficult to conceal
- Ring also makes it difficult for successfully throwing
Specs
- Handle material: Steel
- Blade material: Carbon Steel
- Blade shape: Drop Point
BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S
Before we get into the full Buyer’s Guide, I want to take a moment to highlight an important fact: certain knives will be illegal in certain states (or Canadian provinces). Don’t spend on a self-defense knife until you know exactly what the knife laws are in your state.
The good people over at the American Knife and Tool Institute have a complete list of knife laws for each state. I highly recommend you take a moment to visit the page and make certain that you’re legally allowed to carry a knife, and if so, what kind your state allows.
For Canadians, the laws are a bit different than in the United States. You can learn about Canadian knife legislation here…
And, of course, in the UK, there are an entirely different set of laws governing knife ownership and use. You can find the full breakdown here…
Once you know the legality of knives in your city, it’s time to dive into all the various knife types you’re allowed to own to see which one suits your needs best.
Combat vs. Survival Knives
Combat knives, also known as “tactical knives”, differ slightly from the sort of knives used for survival in the jungle, forest, or wilderness.
Simply put:
- Combat/tactical knives are built to be an effective weapon first, then tool second. They’re designed to operate in a hard-use military environment.
- Survival knives are focused on utility and survival tasks first, then as a weapon second (if weapon design is considered at all). Typically, they’re more of a “tool” designed to be used in your everyday life, and only as a weapon as a truly last resort.
A few of the noticeable differences between the two include:
- Blades. Tactical knives are usually thinner than survival knives, designed to pierce and slash while survival knives are more often used for chopping, prying, and slicing. Many tactical knives use stainless steel with a corrosion-resistant coating that not only prevents rust, but also reduces reflection. Carbon steels are more common for survival knives, because they’re easily re-sharpened even if they don’t hold an edge as well as regular steel. They’re typically not coated and can be used with a firestriker rod to start a fire.
- Handle design. Tactical knife handles are designed with a textured surface that gives you good grip even if your hands are bloody or wet. The handles will often be oval-shaped and include finger grooves designed for intense, aggressive combat use. The handles of survival knives are less aggressive but still offer good grip.
- Guard. Not all tactical knives include a guard, but many will as a means of protecting your hands in a combat situation. Survival knives usually don’t feature a guard, or if it has a guard, it’s typically very small.
- Tip. Knives come in a variety of tips (as you’ll see below), each serving a specific purpose. Typically, combat knives feature tips designed to pierce (even through body armor) and a blade specially curved for slashing. Survival knives use a variety of tips that typically focus more on cutting and slicing than puncturing.
Fixed vs. Folding Blades
When you look at the knives on our list above, you’ll see a lot of mentions of “fixed blade” or “folding blade” knives.
Fixed-blade knives are made out of a single piece of steel for the tang and the blade itself. Folding knives, however, are made using two separate pieces of steel that are bolted together at the hinge.
Both knife designs have their pros and cons:
Fixed Blade Pros:
- Less likely to break than folding knives because there are no potentially weak joints
- Suitable for chopping, cutting, prying, and levering heavy objects
- Higher weight makes them useful for both combat and survival situations
- Deploys instantly right out of the sheath
Fixed Blade Cons:
- Too large to easily conceal
- Has to be carried in a belt sheath
- Can be a bit cumbersome to wear around your house or office
Folding Blade Pros:
- Compact, folds up small enough to fit into any pocket
- Lightweight and easily concealed
- Best for EDC carry in urban environments
Folding Blade Cons:
- More prone to breakage and rust at the joint
- Not suitable for heavy-duty tasks (like chopping, levering, or batoning)
- Have to open it manually to deploy
Both types of knives serve their purposes. It’s up to you to decide which suits your needs best according to your daily routines and knife use.
Understanding Knife Points
There is a LOT of debate about which knife points are the “ideal”—both for survival and tactical situations. Given that this article is focused on the “best self-defense knives”, I’ll focus on the specific knife points used in combat or tactical situations.
(Note: You can find a lot of information on which knife points work best for survival situations here…)
The awesome people over at Marine Approved have a really cool chart featuring all the various knife points:
https://www.marineapproved.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Knife-Blade-Types-and-Shapes-Chart.jpg
Ideally, you’ll want a knife with one of the following points:
- Needle Point, Spear Point, and Dagger Point – These three knife points share a similar design: dual cutting edges that curve inward to a sharp point perfect for stabbing and piercing. They’re not as practical for survival knives, but make great combat knives.
- Drop-Point – This is considered one of the most versatile knife points, great for both combat and utility tasks. It’s perfect for someone who wants a knife they can use in every area of their lives, not just for self-defense.
- Clip Point –– The clip point blade is highly versatile, useful for slashing, stabbing, cutting, and slicing. It’s nimble and sturdy, great for both tactical and survival situations.
- Tanto – This is designed to penetrate both thick clothing and soft body armor, thanks to its slim, thin-profile point. Yet it’s also a very sturdy tip that is well supported and less prone to damage than other knife points.
- Reverse Tanto – This knife point has the same piercing power as a tanto point, but steps it up a notch by adding in a belly design similar to the drop-point. It has good piercing power but still features an excellent cutting surface for slashing and slicing.
- Talon, Karambit, and Reverse S – These three knife points are all designed for slashing, not stabbing or piercing like straight-blade knives. They’re small and highly lethal, though the learning curve is much higher and the risk to its wielder is also greater.
Plain Edge vs. Serrated Blade
Typically, self-defense knives come with a plain edge. However, as you’ll see by our list above, some feature a partially-serrated, half-serrated, or even fully serrated blade.
Plain Edge blades are usually better for thrusting and piercing. They deliver better puncturing power and produce clean cuts. They’re also significantly easier to sharpen—you can keep them razor-sharp using your own whetstone or knife sharpener at home.
Serrated Edge blades are better for slicing. The saw-teeth cut far better than a plain edge, meaning deeper and wider cuts with a bit of tearing. They can also cut through harder materials (rope, harness, nylon straps, seatbelts, etc.) with far greater ease than a plain blade. Unfortunately, they’re virtually impossible to sharpen at home. Most serrated blades have to be sent back to the factory for re-sharpening.
Partially-serrated and half-serrated blades are designed to give you “the best of both worlds”. You have the plain edge and knife point ideal for piercing, but you also get a sawtooth edge that makes for easier cutting. It’s like two knives for the price of one.
If you’re thinking half-serrated or partially-serrated, the ideal design is split 40-50% serration near the handle, with 50-60% plain blade at the belly and edge that curves up to the knife point.
Understanding Knife Steels
We could spend hours poring over the many, MANY different types of steels used for knife blades. However, I’m going to keep this section brief and give you only what you need to know to make the smart choice of self-defense knives.
(If you want a more in-depth primer into knife steels, I highly recommend this article from Blade HQ, which gives a full breakdown of every steel commonly used for tactical and survival knives.)
Knife steels are ranked in four tiers:
Low Tier – This includes 420, 420J, 420J2, 420HC, unmarked stainless steel, Surgical Steel, AUS-6, 440A, 13C26, and 1095 Carbon. These are the “budget” options that are great for a starter blade, or a gift for a friend. They’re durable enough to last you for years of occasional use, but won’t hold an edge as long as you might like or stand up to hardcore tactical or survival use.
Mid Tier – This includes AUS-8, CTS-BD1, AUS-10A, 12C27, 14C28N, 8Cr13MoV, 13C26 , 440B, and 440C US Based. All of these steels strike a good line between affordable price and high value, and they’re capable of withstanding more frequent use in both tactical or survival situations. They’re durable but offer suffer from poor edge retention.
High Tier – This includes A2, American 1080, D2, Japanese SK-5, H1, 154CM, LC200N, ATS-34, VG-10, and N690. These cost more but are both more durable and offer excellent edge retention. They’re typically used in combat knives due to their high resistance to the elements and wear-and-tear damage.
Premium Tier – This includes M4, CTS-XHP, 20CV, S90V, ZDP-189, S35VN, S30V, CPM S110V, M390, and Elmax. These are the priciest knives around, but well worth every penny if you want a weapon and/or tool that will last you for years of daily use. Many of these steels are actually used for premium-grade chef’s knives because of how well they retain their edge and can withstand heavy use.
Factors to Consider When Buying a Self-Defense Knife
If you’re looking to buy a self-defense knife, here are the most important factors to consider:
Use – Are you interested in a knife to only use for self-defense, or do you want a tool that serves you well in other areas of your life? Many of the knives on our list above are suitable for both purposes, while some are more specialized and focused on one of the two applications. Think about what you would use your knife for, and buy one that matches your needs.
Size – Size plays a role in the legality of the blade (some countries/states/provinces have bans against carrying knives with blades over a certain length), but also your ability to use and carry it. A longer blade may be more versatile in survival situations, while a short blade may be better for self-defense and concealment. However, a blade that’s too short (1-2 inches) might not be enough to put your attacker down for good.
Deployment – How easily can you deploy the blade? Fixed-blade knives can be drawn from their sheath and used in a matter of seconds. Folding knives, however, have to be opened before they can serve your needs. Consider how quickly you’ll need to deploy the knife in any combat situation or urban environment.
Note: Folding blade knives can still be quickly deployed, but you’ll have to practice opening the knife one-handed while drawing it from your pocket. It’s worth putting in the hours to develop the necessary muscle memory.
Concealability – You might not want everyone to know you’re walking around town with a knife strapped to your belt, so a folding knife may be the ideal choice so you can conceal it in your bag, pocket, or briefcase. On the other hand, larger belt knives may be a deterrent against assault and scare potential assailants away at just a glance. It’s all about how you want to wear it—either openly or concealing it.
Legality – It’s absolutely imperative that you understand the legalities of carrying knives in your specific city, state/province, or country. If you don’t, you might find yourself under arrest because your knife is too long or you’re not permitted to openly carry blades.
Carrying Options – Most folding blades can be easily carried in your pocket, backpack, or briefcase, though they may include a sheath or carrying case to strap to your belt. Fixed-blade knives, however, can only be worn in a sheath on your belt. Some include sheaths that conceal the blade—or, at the very least, minimize its footprint beneath your clothes. However, a long, heavy blade strapped to your belt can be cumbersome and get in your way.
Blade and Point Type – We talked a lot about the various blade and point types above, so by now you should have a pretty good idea what knife will suit your needs best. Just remember: plain edge blades offer better precision, serrated blades have more cutting power, and partially-serrated blades may give you the best of both worlds. The point type you choose will vary depending on what you intend to use the knife for.
Durability – Durability is a huge factor to consider, which is why I shared the various steel types and tiers. If you want a self-defense knife that will last for years to come, be prepared to spend a bit more on higher-quality steel. However, you can find decent budget blades that will serve your needs well, even if they lack durability and require more maintenance.
FAQs
Standard-issue for the Navy SEALS is the Ontario MK 3 Navy Knife, a 6-inch plain-edged 440A stainless steel blade with a serrated back edge and a reinforced curved point. The handle is high-impact polypropylene and the blade is finished with a black oxide that maximizes endurance and prevents corrosion damage.
What tactical knives do the Marines use?
The USMC Fighting Utility knife (also known as the Ka-Bar) has been the standard-issue combat knife for Marines all the way back to World War II. The blades are made using a variety of steels—including 1095 Cro-Van and D2—and features a plain-edge blade with a clip point ideal for stabbing and thrusting.
What tactical knives do the Green Berets use?
Upon graduation from their grueling training, Green Berets receive the Yarborough Knife (also known as the “Green Beret knife”). The 7-inch blade is made using S35VN stainless steel and features a plain edge blade with a classic drop point.