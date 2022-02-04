A good knife could save your life!

There are countless situations where having a blade on your person can come in incredibly handy. Whether you’re in an emergency situation, trying to survive in the wilderness, or defending yourself from an assailant, a knife may very well be the factor that decides the outcome.

Below, we’ve compiled a list of the absolute best self-defense knives, which can be used as both an everyday tool and a last-resort weapon.

Look over our top picks to find the perfect blade for you, and, of course, make sure to read through the Buyers Guide and FAQs so you can learn everything there is to know about choosing an awesome self-defense knife.

BEST SELF-DEFENSE KNIVES

BUYING GUIDE & FAQ'S

Before we get into the full Buyer’s Guide, I want to take a moment to highlight an important fact: certain knives will be illegal in certain states (or Canadian provinces). Don’t spend on a self-defense knife until you know exactly what the knife laws are in your state.

The good people over at the American Knife and Tool Institute have a complete list of knife laws for each state. I highly recommend you take a moment to visit the page and make certain that you’re legally allowed to carry a knife, and if so, what kind your state allows.

For Canadians, the laws are a bit different than in the United States. You can learn about Canadian knife legislation here…

And, of course, in the UK, there are an entirely different set of laws governing knife ownership and use. You can find the full breakdown here…

Once you know the legality of knives in your city, it’s time to dive into all the various knife types you’re allowed to own to see which one suits your needs best.

Combat vs. Survival Knives

Combat knives, also known as “tactical knives”, differ slightly from the sort of knives used for survival in the jungle, forest, or wilderness.

Simply put:

Combat/tactical knives are built to be an effective weapon first, then tool second. They’re designed to operate in a hard-use military environment.

Survival knives are focused on utility and survival tasks first, then as a weapon second (if weapon design is considered at all). Typically, they’re more of a “tool” designed to be used in your everyday life, and only as a weapon as a truly last resort.

A few of the noticeable differences between the two include:

Blades. Tactical knives are usually thinner than survival knives, designed to pierce and slash while survival knives are more often used for chopping, prying, and slicing. Many tactical knives use stainless steel with a corrosion-resistant coating that not only prevents rust, but also reduces reflection. Carbon steels are more common for survival knives, because they’re easily re-sharpened even if they don’t hold an edge as well as regular steel. They’re typically not coated and can be used with a firestriker rod to start a fire. Handle design. Tactical knife handles are designed with a textured surface that gives you good grip even if your hands are bloody or wet. The handles will often be oval-shaped and include finger grooves designed for intense, aggressive combat use. The handles of survival knives are less aggressive but still offer good grip. Guard. Not all tactical knives include a guard, but many will as a means of protecting your hands in a combat situation. Survival knives usually don’t feature a guard, or if it has a guard, it’s typically very small. Tip. Knives come in a variety of tips (as you’ll see below), each serving a specific purpose. Typically, combat knives feature tips designed to pierce (even through body armor) and a blade specially curved for slashing. Survival knives use a variety of tips that typically focus more on cutting and slicing than puncturing.

Fixed vs. Folding Blades

When you look at the knives on our list above, you’ll see a lot of mentions of “fixed blade” or “folding blade” knives.

Fixed-blade knives are made out of a single piece of steel for the tang and the blade itself. Folding knives, however, are made using two separate pieces of steel that are bolted together at the hinge.

Both knife designs have their pros and cons:

Fixed Blade Pros:

Less likely to break than folding knives because there are no potentially weak joints

Suitable for chopping, cutting, prying, and levering heavy objects

Higher weight makes them useful for both combat and survival situations

Deploys instantly right out of the sheath

Fixed Blade Cons:

Too large to easily conceal

Has to be carried in a belt sheath

Can be a bit cumbersome to wear around your house or office

Folding Blade Pros:

Compact, folds up small enough to fit into any pocket

Lightweight and easily concealed

Best for EDC carry in urban environments

Folding Blade Cons:

More prone to breakage and rust at the joint

Not suitable for heavy-duty tasks (like chopping, levering, or batoning)

Have to open it manually to deploy

Both types of knives serve their purposes. It’s up to you to decide which suits your needs best according to your daily routines and knife use.

Understanding Knife Points

There is a LOT of debate about which knife points are the “ideal”—both for survival and tactical situations. Given that this article is focused on the “best self-defense knives”, I’ll focus on the specific knife points used in combat or tactical situations.

(Note: You can find a lot of information on which knife points work best for survival situations here…)

The awesome people over at Marine Approved have a really cool chart featuring all the various knife points:

https://www.marineapproved.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Knife-Blade-Types-and-Shapes-Chart.jpg

Ideally, you’ll want a knife with one of the following points:

Needle Point, Spear Point, and Dagger Point – These three knife points share a similar design: dual cutting edges that curve inward to a sharp point perfect for stabbing and piercing. They’re not as practical for survival knives, but make great combat knives.

These three knife points share a similar design: dual cutting edges that curve inward to a sharp point perfect for stabbing and piercing. They’re not as practical for survival knives, but make great combat knives. Drop-Point – This is considered one of the most versatile knife points, great for both combat and utility tasks. It’s perfect for someone who wants a knife they can use in every area of their lives, not just for self-defense.

This is considered one of the most versatile knife points, great for both combat and utility tasks. It’s perfect for someone who wants a knife they can use in every area of their lives, not just for self-defense. Clip Point – – The clip point blade is highly versatile, useful for slashing, stabbing, cutting, and slicing. It’s nimble and sturdy, great for both tactical and survival situations.

– The clip point blade is highly versatile, useful for slashing, stabbing, cutting, and slicing. It’s nimble and sturdy, great for both tactical and survival situations. Tanto – This is designed to penetrate both thick clothing and soft body armor, thanks to its slim, thin-profile point. Yet it’s also a very sturdy tip that is well supported and less prone to damage than other knife points.

This is designed to penetrate both thick clothing and soft body armor, thanks to its slim, thin-profile point. Yet it’s also a very sturdy tip that is well supported and less prone to damage than other knife points. Reverse Tanto – This knife point has the same piercing power as a tanto point, but steps it up a notch by adding in a belly design similar to the drop-point. It has good piercing power but still features an excellent cutting surface for slashing and slicing.

This knife point has the same piercing power as a tanto point, but steps it up a notch by adding in a belly design similar to the drop-point. It has good piercing power but still features an excellent cutting surface for slashing and slicing. Talon, Karambit, and Reverse S – These three knife points are all designed for slashing, not stabbing or piercing like straight-blade knives. They’re small and highly lethal, though the learning curve is much higher and the risk to its wielder is also greater.

Plain Edge vs. Serrated Blade

Typically, self-defense knives come with a plain edge. However, as you’ll see by our list above, some feature a partially-serrated, half-serrated, or even fully serrated blade.

Plain Edge blades are usually better for thrusting and piercing. They deliver better puncturing power and produce clean cuts. They’re also significantly easier to sharpen—you can keep them razor-sharp using your own whetstone or knife sharpener at home.

Serrated Edge blades are better for slicing. The saw-teeth cut far better than a plain edge, meaning deeper and wider cuts with a bit of tearing. They can also cut through harder materials (rope, harness, nylon straps, seatbelts, etc.) with far greater ease than a plain blade. Unfortunately, they’re virtually impossible to sharpen at home. Most serrated blades have to be sent back to the factory for re-sharpening.

Partially-serrated and half-serrated blades are designed to give you “the best of both worlds”. You have the plain edge and knife point ideal for piercing, but you also get a sawtooth edge that makes for easier cutting. It’s like two knives for the price of one.

If you’re thinking half-serrated or partially-serrated, the ideal design is split 40-50% serration near the handle, with 50-60% plain blade at the belly and edge that curves up to the knife point.

Understanding Knife Steels

We could spend hours poring over the many, MANY different types of steels used for knife blades. However, I’m going to keep this section brief and give you only what you need to know to make the smart choice of self-defense knives.

(If you want a more in-depth primer into knife steels, I highly recommend this article from Blade HQ, which gives a full breakdown of every steel commonly used for tactical and survival knives.)

Knife steels are ranked in four tiers:

Low Tier – This includes 420, 420J, 420J2, 420HC, unmarked stainless steel, Surgical Steel, AUS-6, 440A, 13C26, and 1095 Carbon. These are the “budget” options that are great for a starter blade, or a gift for a friend. They’re durable enough to last you for years of occasional use, but won’t hold an edge as long as you might like or stand up to hardcore tactical or survival use.

Mid Tier – This includes AUS-8, CTS-BD1, AUS-10A, 12C27, 14C28N, 8Cr13MoV, 13C26 , 440B, and 440C US Based. All of these steels strike a good line between affordable price and high value, and they’re capable of withstanding more frequent use in both tactical or survival situations. They’re durable but offer suffer from poor edge retention.

High Tier – This includes A2, American 1080, D2, Japanese SK-5, H1, 154CM, LC200N, ATS-34, VG-10, and N690. These cost more but are both more durable and offer excellent edge retention. They’re typically used in combat knives due to their high resistance to the elements and wear-and-tear damage.

Premium Tier – This includes M4, CTS-XHP, 20CV, S90V, ZDP-189, S35VN, S30V, CPM S110V, M390, and Elmax. These are the priciest knives around, but well worth every penny if you want a weapon and/or tool that will last you for years of daily use. Many of these steels are actually used for premium-grade chef’s knives because of how well they retain their edge and can withstand heavy use.

Factors to Consider When Buying a Self-Defense Knife

If you’re looking to buy a self-defense knife, here are the most important factors to consider:

Use – Are you interested in a knife to only use for self-defense, or do you want a tool that serves you well in other areas of your life? Many of the knives on our list above are suitable for both purposes, while some are more specialized and focused on one of the two applications. Think about what you would use your knife for, and buy one that matches your needs.

Size – Size plays a role in the legality of the blade (some countries/states/provinces have bans against carrying knives with blades over a certain length), but also your ability to use and carry it. A longer blade may be more versatile in survival situations, while a short blade may be better for self-defense and concealment. However, a blade that’s too short (1-2 inches) might not be enough to put your attacker down for good.

Deployment – How easily can you deploy the blade? Fixed-blade knives can be drawn from their sheath and used in a matter of seconds. Folding knives, however, have to be opened before they can serve your needs. Consider how quickly you’ll need to deploy the knife in any combat situation or urban environment.

Note: Folding blade knives can still be quickly deployed, but you’ll have to practice opening the knife one-handed while drawing it from your pocket. It’s worth putting in the hours to develop the necessary muscle memory.

Concealability – You might not want everyone to know you’re walking around town with a knife strapped to your belt, so a folding knife may be the ideal choice so you can conceal it in your bag, pocket, or briefcase. On the other hand, larger belt knives may be a deterrent against assault and scare potential assailants away at just a glance. It’s all about how you want to wear it—either openly or concealing it.

Legality – It’s absolutely imperative that you understand the legalities of carrying knives in your specific city, state/province, or country. If you don’t, you might find yourself under arrest because your knife is too long or you’re not permitted to openly carry blades.

Carrying Options – Most folding blades can be easily carried in your pocket, backpack, or briefcase, though they may include a sheath or carrying case to strap to your belt. Fixed-blade knives, however, can only be worn in a sheath on your belt. Some include sheaths that conceal the blade—or, at the very least, minimize its footprint beneath your clothes. However, a long, heavy blade strapped to your belt can be cumbersome and get in your way.

Blade and Point Type – We talked a lot about the various blade and point types above, so by now you should have a pretty good idea what knife will suit your needs best. Just remember: plain edge blades offer better precision, serrated blades have more cutting power, and partially-serrated blades may give you the best of both worlds. The point type you choose will vary depending on what you intend to use the knife for.

Durability – Durability is a huge factor to consider, which is why I shared the various steel types and tiers. If you want a self-defense knife that will last for years to come, be prepared to spend a bit more on higher-quality steel. However, you can find decent budget blades that will serve your needs well, even if they lack durability and require more maintenance.

FAQs

What tactical knives do Navy SEALs use?

Standard-issue for the Navy SEALS is the Ontario MK 3 Navy Knife, a 6-inch plain-edged 440A stainless steel blade with a serrated back edge and a reinforced curved point. The handle is high-impact polypropylene and the blade is finished with a black oxide that maximizes endurance and prevents corrosion damage.

What tactical knives do the Marines use?

The USMC Fighting Utility knife (also known as the Ka-Bar) has been the standard-issue combat knife for Marines all the way back to World War II. The blades are made using a variety of steels—including 1095 Cro-Van and D2—and features a plain-edge blade with a clip point ideal for stabbing and thrusting.

What tactical knives do the Green Berets use?

Upon graduation from their grueling training, Green Berets receive the Yarborough Knife (also known as the “Green Beret knife”). The 7-inch blade is made using S35VN stainless steel and features a plain edge blade with a classic drop point.