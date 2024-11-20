Tech industry pundits constantly criticize Apple for blowing incremental upgrades out of proportion. Despite their efforts, sales numbers still manage to exceed expectations every time a new model drops. The flagship unit right now is the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Given the cost, owners will want a case to protect their devices. If you prefer something robust and classy, DANGO offers the Covert Case.

Available in Satin Silver and Jet Black, this SKU boasts the brand’s signature premium craftsmanship and versatility. Renowned the world over for their stylish wallets, EDCs, and other high-quality accessories, the American company delivers a minimalist add-on that barely bulks up your iOS smartphone.

Except for Samsung’s hardware, most Android handsets have extremely limited third-party protective support. You can grab DANGO’s Covert Case for the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. There’s no need for tools as the unibody 6061 aluminum bumper uses a convenient snap-fit system.

Although Apple switched from stainless steel to grade 5 titanium, metal against metal is never a good idea. Therefore, the corners of the Covert Case feature TPU elements to snugly hold the device in place. Precision cutouts on the rear allow heat to dissipate and do not interfere with MagSafe power banks, chargers, and more.

For a matching look, DANGO also sells a MagSafe wallet. Should you choose to tether your iPhone with a lanyard or a paracord, anchor points are found on each side of the Covert Case. All buttons, the speaker/microphone grilles, and the charging port remain accessible.

