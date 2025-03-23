Although it may seem that the only thing homeowners need to worry about is the upkeep of their dwelling’s interior, there is also everything else outside. If plants span the perimeter of your property those also require regular care. Otherwise, the dwelling will resemble something straight out of a horror movie or even a small yet dense jungle. Let technology help with Craftsman’s V20 Cordless Pruner Kit.

Unless you can afford landscaping services on a regular basis, basic knowledge about plant care can go a long way. In addition to watering, mulching, weeding, and pest control, pruning is beneficial to certain flora. Among the usual suspects include fruit trees, shrubs, and bushes.

A regular pair of scissors can only do so much, while the manual kind of shears or clippers can often leave you with muscle fatigue and cramps. The V20 Cordless Pruner Kit is a worthwhile upgrade a modern home deserves. Like most battery-powered tools in your workshop, this is as intuitive as it gets.

Model number CMCPR320C1 ships with Craftsman’s V20 series 1.5 Ah lithium-ion battery and charger. The latter is likewise compatible with other models that are powered by the same accessories. Your V20 Cordless Pruner Kit measures 14.6″ x 9.7″ x 3.2″ (HxLxW) and weighs a manageable 4.6 lbs.

Heavy-duty bypass blades make short work of wet or dry wood between 1.25 inches to an inch thick. The manufacturer claims a single charge lasts for up to 900 cuts. An ergonomic handle and trigger, alongside a safety system, prevent injuries while in use. The V20 Cordless Pruner Kit is available in the brand’s iconic red and black colorway.

Images courtesy of Craftsman