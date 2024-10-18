If you’re looking for a rugged yet timeless classic flask to hold your precious spirits, then &SONS x ColsenKeane Hip Flask is just the deal. This product brings together two powerhouse names —&SONS, famous for their heritage-inspired menswear, and ColsenKeane, known for their leathercraft.

This is a small batch of 10 handmade flasks cast by The English Pewter Co. in Sheffield in pewter, the fourth most commonly used metal alloy. Pewter is a very versatile metal and easy to work with so it’s great for a variety of uses. Aside from flasks it’s also used for jewelry and other accessories.

Of course, this is modern pewter which means it is lead-free and safe to use for food and drinks. Aside from its malleability, it also features a definitive classic silhouette with its silver color. This, paired with genuine premium leathercraft, makes the &SONS x ColsenKeane Hip Flask a timeless piece.

USA full-grain chrome tanned cowhide leather, hand-stitched in the ColsenKeane workshop, wraps the flask in the middle. It comes engraved on the top corner with the commemorative date of 1914, which further enhances the flask’s classic touch. Full-grain leather is the most durable and strongest leather and also resists moisture very well due to its very tight grain pattern. It also ages gracefully over time from being handled.

The pewter and leather combination lends to a handsome and stylish everyday carry worthy to flaunt around. The &SONS x ColsenKeane Hip Flask measures 13cm by 9cm and holds 6 fluid oz or 170ml. It’s the perfect storage for days when you want a quick tipple.

Images courtesy of andsonsco