You don’t have to go all out in your choice of multi-tool if you’re only after one that caters to your daily tasks. A screwdriver, a bottle or package opener are quintessential everyday tools and the Gerber Driver has these and more.

Don’t let its looks fool you. Its minimalist design actually packs a lot of functionality. It has a magnetic driver bit at the base for a Phillips and 1/4″ flat head for loosening or tightening screws and a dedicated slot for these bits so they are within reach at all times.

Moreover, the tip of the Gerber Driver is strong enough to open packages. If you don’t feel safe enough bringing a blade, then this one will suffice. It is sharp enough to slice open plastic and cardboard boxes.

There’s also a small hole at the tip that can fit a nail head incase you want to pull out nails or use this tool as a pry bar for all the down and dirty work. Of course, it’s not a multi-tool without a bottle opener, for popping open bottled drinks after a long day of hustle at work or at play.

All these five tools come in a compact and lightweight design that adds functionality and appeal to your keychain. After all, who says only keys can dangle from a keyring. The Gerber Driver weighs justs 1.4oz and easily fits in a keyring at 2.5″ long. Gerber guarantees the durability and quality of this tool and backed it with a limited lifetime warranty.

Images courtesy of Gerber Gear