Known for making some of the world’s brightest flashlights, IMALENT also supplies adventurers, survivalists, and preppers with EDC options. Models such as the BL70 would sure come in handy during sudden power outages and other emergencies. For something of its size, the illumination it generates is apparently around 6,000 lumens.

We know it sounds ridiculous, but the manufacturer does not need to prove it. In fact, it already boasts a solid reputation when it comes to flashlights. The BL70 flaunts a sleek slightly futuristic look with a thoughtfully designed housing for ergonomics, performance, and durability. It measures 93.5 mm x 34.5 mm x 28 mm and just weighs around 148 grams.

Given this tool’s compact and lightweight characteristics, it’s a no-brainer to keep this bad boy just within reach at all times. Slip it into your pocket, hang it via the included lanyard, or keep one inside your bug-out bag for good measure. IMALENT equips it with a high-quality CREE XHP 70.2 LED.

Users can adjust the brightness from as low as 10 lumens to a whopping 6,000 lumens. Other useful functions include strobe and red light. The former is excellent for self-defense, while the latter is a great way to preserve your night vision. An OLED screen makes it easy to figure which modes and settings are currently active.

Not only is the LED extremely durable, but also boasts a 50,000-hour lifespan. The BL70 includes a rechargeable 18650, 3,000 mAh lithium-ion battery. A single charge should be enough for up to 53 hours of continuous illumination. IMALENT is constructing this out of aerospace-grade aluminum alloy with a type III anodization treatment. Lastly, it’s IP69-rated waterproof, and impact-resistant as well.

Images courtesy of IMALENT