Occasionally, it is worthwhile to pay homage to something in the past that gave your success. As such, we see certain brands that take nostalgic elements from the original and bring them forward to the modern landscape. Automotive manufacturers, tech outfits, and watchmakers love to revisit their older catalog for inspiration. A great example would be the Astron 5X53 Dual-Time Sport Titanium from Seiko.

From what the name suggests, this is a tribute to 1969 Astron as it celebrates 50 years. The company is offering four configurations of this highly collectible timepiece. As the name already gives it away, the 42 mm case is titanium with a dual-curved sapphire crystal. Depending on the variant, the dial color ranges from silver, black, and green. Furthermore, the latter is only available as a limited-edition version with only 2,000 examples.

The three sub-dials within show another time zone, the day, and power reserve. Meanwhile, the date window is visible between the 4 o’clock and 5 o’clock index. For low-light visibility, the hands and indices of the Astron 5X53 Dual-Time Sport Titanium sport a LumiBrite coating. Unlike the quartz movement of its predecessor, it runs on a Seiko GPS Solar caliber.

Users never have to worry about adjusting the time manually as GPS connectivity assures automated accuracy. Moreover, all four of the models in this collection have metal wristbands and a three-fold clasp with a push-button release mechanism. The Seiko Astron 5X53 Dual-Time Sport Titanium collection will start shipping out this summer. Pricing ranges from as low as $2,860 and goes up to $3,080.

