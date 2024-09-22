The Golden House by Estonian designer ÖÖD is probably the most exclusive tiny house in the world. It features a mirrored gold glass finish and luxurious interiors that aptly define its name. It even has the price tag to go with it at US$250,000.

Fully immerse in nature with this stunning rectangular ADU featuring gold-shimmering glass facade exclusively produced for ÖÖD. The glass changes its golden glow throughout the day and according to the seasons, making the house blossom with each passing season. It reflects the golden summers, the falling leaves in autumn, the winter-sun and the spring flowers.

The Golden House offers an expanded living space by 25% and comes in a limited-edition series. There are only 79 houses representing the element of Gold and each comes with a unique plate number. But not just anyone can avail of this house.

It is only available for landowners with the most unique locations worldwide. As ÖÖD says, “We carefully select the locations to ensure these houses become the coolest places on Earth to enjoy the golden sunset.”

The turnkey Golden House is 7.9 meters long (25ft) and 3.33 meters wide (10ft). It has spacious headspace at 3.13 meters and is occupies a floor area of 283 square feet (26.3 sq m). Even the bathroom feels cozy. It features a golden-themed interior finished in high-end designs and custom products from the prestigious London brand, Buster & Punch.

Weighing 15 tons, the Golden House is a true plug and play ready for use as soon as it arrives at its location. Simply connect to electricity, sewage, and water, and you’re good to go. It can also be equipped with solar panels for off-grid living.

Images courtesy of ÖÖD