Thanks to the stellar reputation of its G-SHOCK series, Casio is perhaps one of the most recognized Japanese watchmaking brands. However, it does not mean Seiko has lost its touch. To be honest, it remains just as prominent as the former. Meanwhile, collectors might want to check out a new collaborative reference with BEAMS — a stylish take on the Prospex SKX781.

As always, endeavors that deal with iconic models like this dive watch dubbed “Monster” are approached with great care. Abiding by the adage of “not fixing what’s not broken,” they are just revamping this chunky bad boy cosmetically. Therefore, the familiar profile stays the same but benefits from a fresh coat of paint.

Seiko has dabbled with eye-catching color schemes in the past, such as the Orange Monster and others. Nevertheless, many prefer their Prospex SKX781 in tonal or more understated hues. This time around, the partnership with BEAMS introduces classy embellishments to an otherwise utilitarian silhouette.

Therefore, the timepiece retains the usual technical specifications such as a 42.4 mm x 13.4 mm x 49.35 mm stainless steel case, hardlex crystal, 600-foot water resistance, and Caliber 4R36 self-winding movement with a 41-hour power reserve.

It’s sporting a gray sunray dial, applied hour markers, and a date window at 3 o’clock. Elsewhere, the Prospex SKX781 welcomes tinges of gold on the rotating bezel, hands, and links of its metal bracelet. Overall, the silver and gold “Monster” is a dazzling rendition but may not be everyone’s cup of tea. Seiko and BEAMS are dropping these a couple of weeks from now exclusively for Japanese markets.

Images courtesy of Seiko/BEAMS