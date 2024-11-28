Car collectors generally source their rides from personal referrals to ensure the authenticity and quality of the vehicle. There are also exclusive production runs or one-offs from the marques themselves. However, automotive auctions are where the true gems often show up like this 1957 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing dubbed “The Last One.”

From the moment we heard of this magnificent machine’s sale, a particular immediately came to mind. As always, RM Sotheby’s was in charge of the listing like other spectacular classics before this. Documentation shows that it is the last-ever production 300 SL Gullwing, which virtually makes it priceless in certain circles.

Chassis number 198.040.7500079 with body number 198.404.4500076, and engine number 198.980.7500092 are all confirmed to match alongside the front/rear axles, gearbox, and steering box. To stumble upon a vintage example like this with all-original components and in excellent condition is extremely rare.

It was presented at the amfAR x RM Sotheby’s event in Las Vegas, Nevada as lot number 13. We can only imagine just how crazy the bids were at the time as offers closed out at $2.4 million at the end of the day. Another aspect of its appeal was the “Standwagen” designation and appearance at the 1957 Poznan International Trade Fair.

Mercedes-Benz gave it a coat of Fire Engine Red (DB 534) with an interior upholstery in Crème (1060) leather. The 1957 300 SL Gullwing packs a 3.0-liter straight-six paired with a four-speed manual transmission. The powertrain cranks out 240 horsepower and 217 lb-ft of torque which it directs to the rear wheels. The two-seater can reach mph from zero in less than 10 seconds and hit a top speed of 163 mph.

Images courtesy of Mercedes-Benz