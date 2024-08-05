Lately, it seems like there is an ongoing trend among watchmakers with the color blue. The shade is by no means rare, but some of the recent releases are remarkably stylish. After featuring the sporty TAG Heuer Chronograph Tourbillon “Blue Panda,” here’s another reference that tastefully flaunts the hue in question. This is the OMEGA x Swatch MISSION TO THE SUPER BLUE MOONPHASE.

In 2022, the Bioceramic MoonSwatch collection made its debut to the delight of horological aficionados across the globe. These timepieces quickly sold out as many vied to complete the set. As expected, resellers quickly posted highly sought-after examples for eye-watering prices, which surprisingly still found willing buyers.

The MISSION TO THE SUPER BLUE MOONPHASE revisits the successful formula but with a fresh cosmetic coat. It features a round 42 mm x 13.75 mm case in blue Bioceramic with the same material for its crown and pushers. Lug-to-lug, it measures 47.30 mm and includes a blue Velcro strap and the OMEGA branding in white.

Contrasting the darker shade of the band’s synthetic textile are the topstitching and Bioceramic attachment loop in light blue. “The Bioceramic bezel of MISSION TO THE SUPER BLUE MOONPHASE is unlike the other models in the Bioceramic MoonSwatch Collection. Instead of a tachymeter scale, this blue-hued chronograph features a blue pulsometer scale with white markers,” notes the product page.

Looking at the white dial, there is a blue minute track with white indices and light blue baton hour markers. we have the OMEGA x Swatch co-signature at 12 o’clock. In addition to the chronograph sub-dials, a moon phase indicator occupies the spot close to the 2 o’clock hour marker. The MISSION TO THE SUPER BLUE MOONPHASE runs on a quartz movement and uses a blue Grade A Super-LumiNova lume.

Images courtesy of OMEGA/Swatch