As Disney aggressively pumps out movies and TV shows for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Warner Bros. seems to struggle with its DC Extended Universe. However, it still owns what many consider the most valuable franchise. Since his first comic book appearance in 1939, Batman has amassed a legion of fans worldwide. To everyone’s surprise, 10 fully functional Tumbler automobiles are now available for reservation.

Hailed as the most badass iteration of Batman’s Batmobile, the Tumbler debuted in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight movie trilogy. Since then, the aggressive angular silhouette of the vehicle has been just as iconic as Christian Bale’s portrayal of Gotham City’s protector. Cleverly marketing it under the Wayne Enterprises brand, the studio is building these from the ground up.

This exclusive promotion costs a cool $3 million and will undoubtedly appeal to car collectors and motoring enthusiasts. “The Batman brand is the 10th most recognized trademark on earth. The human and aspirational nature of this character’s mythology resonates across generations, geographies, cultures and demographics,” reads the official description.

The Tumbler measures 15’3″ x 9’3″ x 5′ (LxWxH) with a curb weight of approximately 5,511 lbs. Its construction starts with a tubular aeronautical steel frame, while the rest of the materials include a mix of carbon fiber, kevlar, sheet metal, and fiberglass. Powering this beast is a 6.2-liter LS3 engine cranking out 525 horsepower and 486 lb-ft of torque.

Its transmission system uses a GM 4L85E with paddle shifters. Sadly, the jet engine is purely for show with no flames, as well as the imitation gun turrets. Nonetheless, the spec sheet indicates a smoke screen delivery feature. The Tumbler’s cockpit is upholstered in premium materials such as Alcantara and more.

Images courtesy of Wayne Enterprises