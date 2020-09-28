Segway has been crafting some of the most interesting forms of transportation over the years. In fact, what the company has been offering lately are still unique and worth checking out for those who craving fun. The latest to roll out of their factories is the Ninebot Gokart PRO and boy does it look impressive. While it’s almost impossible for us to drive an actual race car on the tracks, this one hopefully simulates that in a smaller package. What may look like a toy is actually not, so let’s keep that mind.

This means kids should stay away because it’s daddy or mommy’s turn to have fun. We’re just kidding, but seriously, the Ninebot Gokart PRO is an adjustable platform for the family to enjoy. The robust high-strength construction of its frame can carry up to 220 lbs. It seems we have to shave off those extra pounds from quarantine to ride this bad boy. Nevertheless, there is still enough time to do so until units start shipping.

To meet the expectations of both casual and hardcore karting aficionados, Segway has been testing the Ninebot Gokart PRO for about two years. With the help of a professional Gokart racer, the engineers have been fine-tuning its performance and handling. Little did we know that you can even detach the rear section and use it as a personal mobility unit.

Depending on who’s operating the Ninebot Gokart PRO, there are four driving modes available. This electronically limits the top speed to as low as 4.97 mph and as high as 23 mph. Moreover, the front features a triple anti-collision protection system that keeps both rider and machine safe. A full charge of its 432 Wh battery delivers a range of up to 15.5 miles

Images courtesy of Segway