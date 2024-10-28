Apart from the generous seating configuration and cargo capacity, SUVs are excellent for overlanding escapades. Outfit them with a rooftop tent or haul a travel trailer and you can indulge in various forms of outdoor recreation. Hence, Dodge presents the 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey for your consideration.

Reports recently confirmed the marque intends to close its books on the Durango. Dodge is apparently planning to bring back the Sealth moniker and assign it to a brand new 3-row SUV. With the outgoing model’s popularity, it deserves to go out with a bang.

Instead of abruptly discontinuing the range, parent company Stellantis is giving it an awesome sendoff. Interested clients can now order the 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey. The cost of ownership should be approximately $115,315.

Under the hood of this machine is a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 mated to a TorqueFlite 8HP95 eight-speed automatic gearbox. The powertrain generates 710 horsepower and 645 lb-ft of torque. Such a beastly setup allows it to reach 60 mph from zero in 3.5 seconds, while the top speed is 180 mph.

To guarantee the 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey stops when it needs to is a six-piston Brembo brake system. Despite looking like a blackout affair, we have a combination of Red Oxide paint, a flat black hood, and dark bronze elements.

Exclusive badging likewise adorns the mid-size SUV outside and inside. Speaking of the interior, Dodge is upholstering the SRT seats in Sepia Laguna leather with black leather and contrast stitching. Embroidered SRT Hellcat logos in silver appear on the seatbacks.

Other stylish appointments include carbon fiber and dark chrome hardware. The 2025 Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey flaunts a 10.1″ infotainment display linked to a Harman Kardon 19-speaker audio system.

Images courtesy of Dodge