Building the fastest automobile is a remarkable achievement and usually increases a marque’s chances of a podium finish during a race. However, speed alone is not enough when the competition calls for endurance. Motorsports fans should be glad to know that Aston Martin confirms its return to the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Moreover, its entry will be based on the Valkyrie.

Those closely following the British carmaker’s ventures as of late will immediately recognize this platform. Official sources confirm Aston Martin’s plans to participate in this year’s installment of the FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. It looks like 2025 might potentially deliver the high-octane thrills enthusiasts crave.

According to the manufacturer, the Valkyrie is the “only road-derived hypercar contesting the WEC / IMSA.” For the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Aston Martin THOR Team should give rivals a run for their money. Furthermore, Aston Martin Performance Technologies is reportedly also developing the racer.

Elsewhere, track testing has been ongoing since the summer of last year. So far, the prototype vehicle has already amassed more than 9,300 miles across circuits in Bahrain, Qatar, Atlanta, Sebring, Daytona, and the United Kingdom. The mill is a potent 6.5-liter V12 with an output close to 1,000 horsepower. Nonetheless, regulations require all entrants to abide by the 670-horsepower limit.

To ensure optimal handling, driving dynamics, and responsiveness, the aerodynamics will also undergo significant tweaks. Aston Martin likewise confirms an all-British driver lineup for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. They will assign Tom Gamble and Harry Tincknell behind the wheel of Valkyrie number 007.

