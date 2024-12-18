After a legendary stint with various carmakers including pre-rebrand Jaguar, Ian Callum is on an exciting venture. Aptly calling it CALLUM, this new outfit specializes in product and automotive design. Late last year, we featured the off-road variant of the SKYE, which the company now dubs the CAPABLE. Now, we get to learn more about the SKYE – DYNAMIC.

With a stellar repertoire like the former Director of Design for Jaguar, any hint of a motoring project quickly gains traction. Like every other marque these days, the SKYE is the group’s emission-free model. Although a traditional powertrain would please old-school motorists, concerns about climate change are still taken into account.

Comparing this to his previous exploits with high-performance luxury machines is a stretch. Nevertheless, there is a different goal here, which translates to what you see here. According to CALLUM, its distinctive look and configuration “ensure the utmost capability, refinement and beauty for discerning adventurers.”

Industry insiders believe the SKYE could be on track for mass production soon. After teasing investors and interested clients with renders mainly showing the exterior, we’re finally getting shots of the cockpit. The 2+2 seating arrangement is intact, while the dashboard presents a modest Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatible infotainment head unit and a classic instrument cluster.

The minimalist interior also reveals two rotary control dials on the center console for HVAC and other functions. Instead of the usual handles, the CALLUM SKYE uses leather straps for the doors and glove compartment. A close-up shot of the steering wheel reveals Alcantara and leather upholstery. Sport seats occupy the front, while a removable rear bench seat expands the cargo space.

Images courtesy of CALLUM