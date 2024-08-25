When Lamborghini announced plans to end production of its high-performance engines many assumed all-electric powertrains were on the way. However, only the V12 and V10 mills have filed for retirement. While we know the Italian marque has plans for emission-free systems, clients can still enjoy the brand’s signature experience via the new Temerario.

As reports pointed out before, the modern remake of the iconic Countach was an extremely limited venture. Given that the official successor to the Huracán was not yet ready to debut, the LPI 800-4 is a special release to keep clients happy until then. Selling out in just a week, it’s another hit for the company.

The Temerario embodies Lamborghini’s sleek DNA with a mid-engine configuration and rakish silhouette. At the core of this supercar is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 cranking out around 788 horsepower. Augmenting the internal combustion unit are three electric motors. All in all, we’re looking at a jaw-dropping 907 horsepower and 538.4 lb-ft of torque.

Completing its hybrid powertrain is an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox and a lithium-ion battery pack. To hype it even further, track tests show a zero to 60 mph acceleration in just 2.7 seconds and a top speed of 213 mph. These are certainly impressive numbers, but Temerario buyers can enhance their ride even further.

With the Alleggerita package, Lamborghini will replace some components with carbon fiber and tweak the aerodynamics. Weight savings and more downforce should please those who regularly hit the tracks. The Temerario likewise boasts a modern cockpit with an array of digital displays, comprehensive connectivity, and so much more. Expect the latest model to launch before the end of 2024.

Images courtesy of Lamborghini