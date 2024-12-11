A few months ago, automotive industry insiders shared details about Jaguar’s apparent exit from traditional motoring. There were already talks of a rebrand in the process but everyone was unsure of the developments. After months of speculating and a teaser video dropping before the big reveal, here is the Type 00. Despite the mixed opinions, we think it looks stunning.

Many consider it a controversial move for the illustrious British marque. Perhaps longtime clients are still hoping for the usual elegant aerodynamic silhouettes and high-performance powertrains of mainstay models. Nevertheless, this is a move that could revitalize its sales and appeal to motorists who crave something flashy.

The Type 00 remains a concept for now but hints at the aesthetic direction Jaguars wants for its future fleet. Moreover, the extreme deviation from its signature design philosophy is expressed by a new slogan. It reads, ” Delete ordinary, Go bold, Copy nothing.” So far, it’s living up to this by presenting more than just a revamp.

It was also fitting for Jaguar to hold this disruptive debut at Miami Art Week. Equally important is the eco-friendly credentials beneath the sleek exterior. Yes, this is the company’s foray into all-electric powertrains. As such, we are looking at a combination of geometric surfaces with gentle curves and vibrant cosmetics.

Even those who are still apprehensive about the changes will notice some familiar elements. The Type 00 flaunts a noticeably elongated hood and a dramatic fastback rear end. Jaguar is probably hinting at this green machine’s exceptional emission-free capabilities as drivers push it to the limit. Perhaps people just need to give it some time before they eventually appreciate the rework.

Images courtesy of Jaguar