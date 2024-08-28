GMC is not just about to end this year without something awesome for its fans. As most of the 2025 model year offerings hit showrooms, the American marque unveils a rugged yet upmarket trim package for its flagship SUV. This is the group’s “first-ever” Yukon AT4 Ultimate, which purportedly “turns every outdoor adventure into a luxury experience.”

From a design standpoint, this bad boy boasts a bold and menacing profile with a wide stance to tackle off-road challenges. Clients can choose from six exterior colors: Onyx Black, Midnight Pine, Sterling Metallic, Summit White, Titanium Rush Metallic, and Volcanic Red Tintcoat.

As for the cabin, the Yukon AT4 Ultimate flaunts an exclusive configuration GMC calls “Obsidian Rush with Red Accents.” Furthermore, the SUV welcomes a set of 20″ Talos Bronze Metallic rims to designate its special status. Under the hood is a 6.2-liter V8 that cranks out 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

Buyers can also select a 3.0-liter Duramax Turbo-Diesel mill good for 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque. Your Yukon AT4 Ultimate includes a unique grille and badging. Other notable features include a panoramic dual-pane power sunroof, an 18-speaker Bose Performance Series sound system, Standard Super Cruise, and a four-corner Air Ride Adaptive suspension system.

16-way power with heating, ventilation, and massage functions front seats provide next-level comfort. Furthermore, second-row passengers also get to enjoy these premium capabilities albeit with limited adjustments. For additional safety, forward-facing night vision cameras alert you of potential danger ahead.

The Yukon AT4 Ultimate infotainment unit packs a 16.8″ touchscreen with Google support. GMC points out the maximum towing capacity of around 8,400 lbs. Finally, professional-grade trailering assistance makes escapades out in the wild easy and worry-free.

Images courtesy of GMC