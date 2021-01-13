Keep your gadgets organized when charging with the Satechi Dock 5. As its name suggests, it supports up to five devices simultaneously.

If you have a home full of devices and often have trouble finding them in the same spot every day, then this handy dock is for you. Its slim profile means it doesn’t take a lot of space on your desk or bedside table. It is also light enough at just 2 pounds to carry around when you need a portable and multifunctional power station in your travels.

The Satechi Dock 5 features two USB-C Power Delivery (PD) ports with a charging speed of up to 20W each and a couple of USB-A ports at 12W each. It also offers wireless charging for Qi-compatible devices with a max charging speed of 10W. This charging station is compatible with the most advanced tech these days including the 2020 iPad Air, Microsoft Surface Pro7, iPhone 12 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy Note S20, and other tablets, readers, and portable gaming devices. It works with AirPods Pro/AirPods 2 with its charging case.

Meanwhile, silicon dividers keep your gadgets neat and organized during charging. They separate your devices to protect them from scratches. In the box, the dock comes with a 2-pin power cable with a US-style plug. Unfortunately, charging cables are sold separately.

The Satechi Dock 5 features an input power of 100-240V~50/60Hz 1.5A Max. It is backed with CE & ETL certifications for safe charging. This power station will not look out of place in any formal setting because of its sleek and elegant aesthetics.

Images courtesy of Satechi