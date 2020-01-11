It this world of high-tech advancements, on-the-go power becomes a necessity. But rarely can you find a device that can boost up all your mobile devices in one go. The Mophie Powerstation Go aims to do just that in one compact and portable device that centralizes your most important power needs.

This device packs a punch despite it measuring just 7.17 in x 3.82 in x 1.65 in (182mm x 97mm 41.9mm) and weighing 1.6 pounds. It packs a capacity of 44,400mWh and provides power to your mobile electric gadgets in multiple ways. You can recharge wirelessly and through built-in ports.

The Mophie Powerstation Go features a Qi-enabled top surface for wireless charging and has a built-in 65W AC port outlet that can charge bigger gadgets such as laptops. Meanwhile, two USB-A ports let you charge smaller devices including smartphones and tablets.

Multiple charging options equals more power distribution. This device even allows simultaneous charging and all its takes is a press of the button to start the process.

Not just a source of power for your mobile devices, the Mophie Powerstation Go also jumpstarts your car using spark-proof jumper cables. Likewise, it offers handy features in times of emergency. It has a bright LED floodlight, LED percentage indicators, and automated safety checks to help keep your car’s battery safe.

The Mophie Powerstation Go comes in a variety of colours including blue, black, camo, gold, rose gold, and blue/purple. Its compact size allows you to store it easily in your car’s glove box inside its dedicated carrying pouch.

Images courtesy of Mophie