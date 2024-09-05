Opening letters and cutting bills or other small paper documents is possible without the use of scissors using the Letter Cutter by designer Tatsuya Kobayashi. It makes the process somewhat therapeutic and also renders a neatly cut paper or envelope.

Envelope cutters come in different sizes and design. There are those that resemble cards, knives, and others in the typical box cutter design. Then there’s the traditional paper cutter. Yes, we’re talking about the ruled wood or metal board with a spring-hinged blade mounted on top, which is common in the office and school setting.

The aptly-named Letter Cutter boasts a sleek and minimalist silhouette. It is rectangular in shape and machined from aluminum with either silver/anodized or black/alumite finish. This block has a gap on one side that discreetly hides a replaceable blade.

The top of the main body features a diagonally-carved triangular surface to help make it easy to insert the envelope. What you do is run the envelope along this slit so it makes contact with the blade. It’s like swiping a card at a terminal so the movement should already be familiar.

The beauty with the design of the Letter Cutter is that it only makes the incision on one side of the envelope. This way, you get a cleanly cut envelope without trash or scraps of paper to throw out. This product was made in collaboration with TAKEDA DESIGN PROJECT in Tsubame-Sanjo, Niigata, and is the first item under the CONFOCUS brand. Its sleek design makes it a great addition to your desk. It even doubles as a paper weight.

Images courtesy of TAKEDA Design