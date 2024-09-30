The latest improvements in manufacturing processes make it possible to slim down consumer electronics substantially. Alongside flexible batteries, devices now come in almost ridiculous dimensions. However, sleek laptops like the latest MacBook Air and its Windows OEM counterparts typically ship with limited ports. Satechi is here to help with the 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multiport Adapter with Ethernet (ST-P7S).

The lack of physical connectivity options may not be a dealbreaker if the notebook is just used for basic tasks and multimedia streaming. On the other hand, simultaneously hooking up multiple accessories is beneficial for productivity. Furthermore, it’s now a common practice for premium brands to ditch the Ethernet port to maintain a svelte form factor.

Although Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are extremely convenient, they are susceptible to interference. Hence, Satechi ensures the ST-P7S series ships with all the ports you need and beyond. The 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multiport Adapter with Ethernet measures 0.49″ x 5.19″ x 1.27″ (HxLxW) and only weighs 2.27 ounces.

The 6.6″ built-in USB-C cable is just the right length to prevent tangles. This versatile computer peripheral is available in three colors: Space Grey, Black, and Silver. The ST-P7S’ metallic tones and matte finish are aesthetically stylish. The cord is braided with a bolstered neck, while the enclosure is crafted from aluminum.

Satechi promises compatibility with the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac/iMac, iPhone, iPad, and Windows computers/laptops. Pass-through charging supports up to 100W. Apart from what the 7-in-1 USB-C Slim Multiport Adapter with Ethernet name tells us, the ST-P7S includes 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2, an HDMI 4K @60 Hz, a microSD card reader, and SD card reader.

Images courtesy of Satechi