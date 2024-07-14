When it comes to your gym bag, you can be utilitarian and go for practical totes that offer plenty of storage for your gear. But if you want to go for luxe and elegance, then King Kong’s Heritage Leather Backpack is the answer. That is, if you don’t mind putting sweaty gym gear in a bag made of high quality leather.

It’s unbelievable that this is classified as a gym bag given its impressive high-end and beautiful full-grain leather construction that only looks better with age. You’d want to just preserve its quality and not ruin it with sweat and stink. But it’s designed for such purpose while adding flair to your go-to gym gear.

King Kong’s Heritage Leather Backpack boasts durable metal hardware and zippers and an interior lined with cotton twill and leather trim throughout. The main compartment has a 16″ laptop sleeve and an additional zippered pocket for organization. This backpack offers 26L of storage space that can hold a fair amount of items including a change of clothes, a toiletries bag, and more.

It has a separate buckled shoe compartment on the exterior front that can fit larger sized shoes. There’s another exterior zippered pocket for quick access items like a phone of wallet. Meanwhile, the sides have expandable zippered pockets for water bottles.

Aside from the large capacity and high-quality design, King Kong also made the Heritage Leather Backpack comfortable to carry. It has padded shoulder straps reinforced with robust stitching at the top so it can handle heavier loads and padded foam back panels. It feels solid but is already heavy on its own at 2.68kg pounds because of leather and metal materials.

Images courtesy of King Kong